LeBron James Has Lost The Most All-Star Games In NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was named an All-Star for a record-extending 22nd time in 2026. James participated in the games this time around after sitting out for the first time ever in 2025 and ended up on the losing side in the championship game.

James’ Team USA Stripes won both their games in the round robin stage, but then lost 47-21 to Team USA Stars. That marked the 11th time that the 41-year-old had lost an All-Star Game, and this is another category where he is creating some distance between himself and everyone else. Here is a look at the players who have lost the most All-Star Games in their careers.

1. LeBron James: 12-11 record

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 9-9 record

T3. Magic Johnson: 3-8 record

T3. Wilt Chamberlain: 5-8 record

T3. Kevin Garnett: 6-8 record

T6. Jason Kidd: 2-7 record

T6. Carmelo Anthony: 3-7 record

T6. Elgin Baylor: 4-7 record

T6. Bob Pettit: 4-7 record

T6. Karl Malone: 5-7 record

T6. Jerry West: 5-7 record

T6. Michael Jordan 6-7 record

Now, it is expected that when you play the most All-Star Games, you’ll have the most losses. In case you’re wondering why a 22-time All-Star has 23 games, it’s because he missed last year and played 3 games this time around.

What is somewhat interesting is that James isn’t clear of everyone else when it comes to victories. Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant has an exceptional 12-4 record in All-Star Games. Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Kobe Bryant have reached double-digits for wins as well, having gone 11-1 and 10-5, respectively.

As for how James has fared in these games, he has averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. We have seen him put on a show by throwing down some monstrous slams and connecting from way downtown.

While James has been a near-constant over the years, the format for the All-Star Game has changed a fair few times since he first appeared in one in 2005. We have had East vs. West, captains drafting teams, and now a tournament. As for what James likes, he’d prefer East vs. West. He isn’t the biggest fan of this USA vs. World format, but it proved to be a hit. You’d expect the format to remain the same for 2027.

Whether James will be playing in that game is unclear. He still hasn’t confirmed whether he will play next season or retire. If he does continue on, expect him to make the All-Star team again.