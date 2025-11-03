Kevon Looney Credits Zion Williamson For Focusing On His Body To Prevent Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has often faced criticism regarding his health, primarily related to fitness and weight concerns. While those issues have caused him to miss several games in the past, the 2025-26 season appears to be shaping up differently.

The Pelicans’ new big man, Kevon Looney, had some positive things to say about Zion Williamson and his commitment to staying fit during a recent interview with Essentially Sports’ Mark Medina.

“He came into training camp in great shape,” Looney noted. “His body looked great. His routine, he’s keeping at what he needs to do to prepare to be on the court. He takes that really seriously. He’s seen and has learned what it takes to play every night.”

Looney also missed a lot of playing time early in his career due to recurring injuries. With this in mind, the center acknowledged that he took on a mentor’s role with Williamson to help him remain focused.

“For me, I’m just telling him that being consistent in your work is the big message,” he added. “I at least try to show him by example as well, by being in the gym every day, attacking the rehab and learning your body, knowing when to sit down in practice, and knowing when to push it in practice. It’s different things like that.”

As someone unwilling to be defined by injuries, Looney viewed himself as the ideal role model for Zion Williamson. By embracing the importance of training and nutrition, the big man believed that the Pelicans’ star could also change the narrative surrounding his health.

For the most part, Williamson appears to be in better physical condition than in the previous season. Although this has also been the subject of some controversial claims, the result should be more promising for Pelicans fans if the two-time All-Star can remain healthy.

The Pelicans Struggle Even With Zion Williamson Healthy

While Zion Williamson’s health has been promising thus far, having appeared in five of the six games played this season, the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to get going.

Coming off their latest 137-106 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans have fallen to 0-6 on the season. Tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the worst record in the league, New Orleans remains winless to start the season.

The Pelicans’ poor performance comes despite Zion Williamson’s availability and consistent production. The 25-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 48.4% shooting.

The shortfall appears to be from the supporting cast. Outside of Williamson, no player in the rotation averages more than 20 points per game, with Jordan Poole being the closest with 19.8 points. When additionally factoring in their defensive rating of 124.2, one of the lowest in the league, New Orleans is not a competitive unit at the moment.

The Pelicans theoretically have enough talent to turn things around; the process may simply come down to execution. With an upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, Nov. 4, New Orleans will look to notch their first win of the new campaign.