Jalen Brunson And Mike Brown Blast Knicks For Abysmal Loss To Mavericks

Jalen Brunson and Mike Brown didn't hold back in their assessment of the Knicks' performance during the loss to the Mavericks on Monday night.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks with guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks appear to be spiraling out of control this month. Although they retain their position among the top three teams in the Eastern Conference, a 114-97 loss to a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team on Monday night raises questions about their current state.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown was particularly incensed with the team’s poor performance against the Mavericks. During his post-game media availability, Brown didn’t hold back in critiquing his team’s shortcomings and what went wrong against Dallas.

“Bottom line is we gotta lock in and do our job for 48 minutes,” Brown stated. “They scored 75 points in the first half, and at halftime, we usually do the clips and talk about technical X’s and O’s and all that crap that coaches do, and teams do. There was nothing to be said at halftime except for lock in and do your f*****g job.”

Brown gave credit where it was due. Following a disappointing effort on the defensive end, he acknowledged that the Knicks made the necessary adjustments in the second half, but the result was far from favorable.

The team’s poor performance also drew the ire of the fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden, who booed the Knicks during the game. Both Mike Brown and Jalen Brunson addressed this while speaking with the media.

“I’m okay with the boos,” Brown responded. “If we’re playing crappy, boo. If I was in the stands, I would boo, too. You pay hard money to come to the game. This is a form of entertainment for the fans. They know good basketball, they know bad basketball, and we didn’t play good basketball in the first half.”

Brunson had a similar take on the matter, as he shared:

“I mean, I’d be booing us, too. Straight up.”

Jalen Brunson, who returned from an ankle injury after missing two games, was one of the bright sparks for the Knicks on Monday night. With 22 points and six assists, he was one of New York’s most productive players. Regardless, having shot 9-24 from the field, it was evident that the Knicks’ superstar was also struggling to find his groove.

Like Brown, Brunson also acknowledged that things went wrong in the first half, adding that the team just didn’t show up. When asked about how the team could adjust to this by doing some soul searching, he commented:

“Should’ve started a couple of weeks ago, but we gotta start tomorrow. We’ve got to figure this out fast.”

Finding a solution as soon as possible will be a priority for the Knicks, who have posted a 2-9 record in their last 11 games. Now on a four-game losing streak, New York’s season is on the verge of coming off the rails.

It has become abundantly clear that a change is needed. However, what this adjustment will be remains an enigma.

With Jalen Brunson leading the huddle and Brown nowhere in sight early in the second quarter, the situation doesn’t look very promising for the Knicks’ head coach.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) brings the ball upcourt against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Mavericks Stun Knicks With Confident 114-97 Victory On MLK Day; 5 Key Takeaways
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like