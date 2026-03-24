Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson Drops 32 Points Against Pelicans To Lead New York To 7th Straight Win

The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to seven games with a composed 121-116 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, leaning on late-game execution and their star guard’s steady control. New York shot an efficient 52% from the field and an elite 91% from the free-throw line, which ultimately proved to be the difference in a tightly contested game.

This wasn’t a blowout or a wire-to-wire cruise. The Pelicans had stretches where they dictated tempo, especially offensively, but New York kept answering. And when the game tightened late, Jalen Brunson took over without forcing anything. That’s been the theme of this streak: control, composure, and just enough star power to close.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 32 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST, 2 TOV, 11-19 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-9 FT, 39 MIN

Brunson dictated the entire game. Every time New Orleans made a push, he had an answer, whether it was a tough mid-range jumper or a perfectly timed drive. What stood out most was his patience; he never rushed, never panicked. This was a veteran closer performance, the kind that stabilizes everything around him.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 8-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT, 24 MIN

A double-double in just 24 minutes is serious production. Karl-Anthony Towns controlled the glass and gave the Knicks consistent scoring inside. The plus/minus doesn’t fully reflect his impact; this was about physicality and presence, especially on the boards.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 7-16 FG, 5-13 3PT, 2-2 FT, 40 MIN

Anunoby brought edge on both ends. The shot selection was aggressive from deep, but he made enough to keep the defense honest, and his defensive presence was felt throughout. Three steals and a block show that he disrupted the rhythm all night.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-12 FG, 4-10 3PT, 37 MIN

Bridges played more of a connector role here. The shot was streaky, but the playmaking stood out – seven assists and smart decision-making throughout. He kept the offense flowing when Brunson gave up the ball.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 4-5 FT, 38 MIN

Hart did what he always does—dirty work, rebounding, and timely hustle plays. It wasn’t flashy, but it was necessary. He helped stabilize possessions and kept extra plays alive.

Mitchell Robinson: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-5 FG, 1-1 FT, 21 MIN

Robinson was extremely efficient and impactful in limited minutes. Perfect from the field, active on the glass, and a presence defensively at the rim. This is exactly the version of him New York needs.

Jordan Clarkson: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 4-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 21 MIN

Clarkson provided the Knicks with a necessary scoring option from the bench while controlling the game. He did a great job of playmaking, with five assists and no turnovers. For a player who’s labeled a scorer, this was a controlled game.

Mohamed Diawara: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 11 MIN

Limited role, limited impact. He didn’t hurt the team, but didn’t shift the game either.

Jose Alvarado: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 9 MIN

Alvarado was quiet this game. Typically, he’s very animated, but it seems like the large crowd didn’t help him find it tonight.