Three Players Listed In Lakers Injury Report vs. Pacers

Lakers could be down multiple players for Wednesday's showdown against the Pacers.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fresh off a loss to the Detroit Pistons this week, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to avoid dropping their second straight game this week.

Fortunately, the availability of their “big three” has not changed, but several key role-players could miss the game as they deal with their own respective injuries. The Lakers dropped the update on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before tomorrow’s game in Indianapolis.

According to the team, Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Adou Thiero (left knee soreness) are questionable, while Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) is doubtful. Meanwhile, for the Pacers, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Obi Toppin have all been upgraded to probable.

It doesn’t sound like anything serious for Rui or Thiero. The same could be said for Marcus, although he’s more likely to miss tomorrow’s game and beyond as he continues his recovery. As the team’s best defender, his absence (however long it lasts) will be felt by a squad that’s had trouble containing the opposition all season. He’s their best perimeter defender, and that means he can still make an impact when he’s not scoring. In 60 games this season, he’s averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 39.9% shooting and 33.6% shooting from three.

Without his presence, Hachimura will likely return to the starting lineup, alongside Doncic, James, Reaves, and Ayton. Or, Redick could start Luke Kennard to add shooting and spacing. Either way, the Lakers will be vulnerable in the backcourt, especially defensively, but they should have more than enough to handle a tanking Pistons squad.

Despite Monday’s loss to Detroit, the Purple and Gold have been on fire recently, riding a nine-game win streak to secure the third seed in the West (46-26). Together, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James have carried the Lakers through repeated setbacks, proving to everyone that they can compete with the best teams in the league through stability, cohesion, and sheer talent.

Fortunately, without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers haven’t been much of a threat this season. In fact, at just 16-56, they have the worst record in the entire NBA. If the Lakers can just set the tone early and build up a lead in the first half, it should be enough to carry for the rest of the game.

Beyond that, it’s impossible to predict what will happen. As good as the Lakers have looked, the road doesn’t get any easier after tomorrow, with upcoming games against the Cavaliers, Thunder, Suns, and Warriors. To hold on to that third seed and get the best possible path to the playoffs, the Lakers will need perfect execution and a little bit of luck to go their way.

Most importantly, they’ll need good health to be at their best. With so many injuries in the books already, Los Angeles is due for some stability, and it could just make the difference between success and failure this spring. Until then, the Lakers will continue to exercise a cautious approach as they prioritize the long-term durability of their athletes.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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