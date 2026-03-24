Three Players Listed In Lakers Injury Report vs. Pacers

Fresh off a loss to the Detroit Pistons this week, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to avoid dropping their second straight game this week.

Fortunately, the availability of their “big three” has not changed, but several key role-players could miss the game as they deal with their own respective injuries. The Lakers dropped the update on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before tomorrow’s game in Indianapolis.

According to the team, Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Adou Thiero (left knee soreness) are questionable, while Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) is doubtful. Meanwhile, for the Pacers, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Obi Toppin have all been upgraded to probable.

It doesn’t sound like anything serious for Rui or Thiero. The same could be said for Marcus, although he’s more likely to miss tomorrow’s game and beyond as he continues his recovery. As the team’s best defender, his absence (however long it lasts) will be felt by a squad that’s had trouble containing the opposition all season. He’s their best perimeter defender, and that means he can still make an impact when he’s not scoring. In 60 games this season, he’s averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 39.9% shooting and 33.6% shooting from three.

Without his presence, Hachimura will likely return to the starting lineup, alongside Doncic, James, Reaves, and Ayton. Or, Redick could start Luke Kennard to add shooting and spacing. Either way, the Lakers will be vulnerable in the backcourt, especially defensively, but they should have more than enough to handle a tanking Pistons squad.

Despite Monday’s loss to Detroit, the Purple and Gold have been on fire recently, riding a nine-game win streak to secure the third seed in the West (46-26). Together, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James have carried the Lakers through repeated setbacks, proving to everyone that they can compete with the best teams in the league through stability, cohesion, and sheer talent.

Fortunately, without Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers haven’t been much of a threat this season. In fact, at just 16-56, they have the worst record in the entire NBA. If the Lakers can just set the tone early and build up a lead in the first half, it should be enough to carry for the rest of the game.

Beyond that, it’s impossible to predict what will happen. As good as the Lakers have looked, the road doesn’t get any easier after tomorrow, with upcoming games against the Cavaliers, Thunder, Suns, and Warriors. To hold on to that third seed and get the best possible path to the playoffs, the Lakers will need perfect execution and a little bit of luck to go their way.

Most importantly, they’ll need good health to be at their best. With so many injuries in the books already, Los Angeles is due for some stability, and it could just make the difference between success and failure this spring. Until then, the Lakers will continue to exercise a cautious approach as they prioritize the long-term durability of their athletes.