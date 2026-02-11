Nikola Topic’s G League Performance Could Be A Promising Sign For The Thunder

The OKC Thunder could be optimistic about their future roster depth following Nikola Topic's latest G League performance.

Nikola Topic in action for the Thunder.
After being selected with the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Nikola Topic was expected to be a phenomenal addition to the team’s roster. Unfortunately, the Serbian guard has faced several obstacles along the way in his NBA journey.

After missing his rookie season due to an ACL injury, Nikola Topic has missed a considerable amount of time this season while battling testicular cancer. Although this could have marked an end to his chances of making an appearance this season, too, the Serbian guard has risen above expectations.

Since completing chemotherapy, Topic has returned to action with the Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. While his first appearance (7 PTS, 7 AST, 16 MIN) wasn’t noteworthy, Tuesday night’s appearance against the Sioux Falls Skyforce was far more promising.

In under 20 minutes, Nikola Topic posted a tremendous stat line of 22 points, four assists, two steals, and a block, while shooting 7-12 from the field and 4-7 from three-point range. In doing so, he successfully led the Blue to a 127-118 victory.

This appears to be increasingly promising for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will undoubtedly look forward to Topic’s return to the NBA. With immense talent and the potential to be a key rotation piece, OKC will hope to see the Serbian find his groove again.

 

How Can The Thunder Benefit From Nikola Topic’s Return?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently the top team in the Western Conference, boasting a league-best record of 41-13 this season. While the Thunder appear to be in a solid position to maintain their position atop the West, their recent outings have raised some doubts about their consistency.

Since the beginning of 2026, OKC hasn’t appeared as dominant as it did at the start of the campaign. Considering that they have posted a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, it is evident that the team has seen a significant dip in performance.

While this could be attributed to the sheer number of injured players on the roster, it also hints at the need for reinforcements where necessary.

OKC’s roster depth currently features elite 3-and-D wings, capable of contributing on both ends of the floor. Even a recent addition like Jared McCain fits this template, despite his ability to create his own shot.

The Thunder need a reliable playmaker in the rotation. Thus, the recovery and sustained development of Nikola Topic may become a key point for the franchise moving forward.

At the current juncture, this may be an unlikely addition, as Topic is still finding his way back into playing at a high level again. However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined, the Thunder may need to find a solution sooner rather than later to maintain their position.

