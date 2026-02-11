Steve Kerr Reveals How Kristaps Porzingis Fits Into The Warriors’ Offense

The Golden State Warriors made a significant roster move ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. While the Warriors’ front office was praised for making this move, considering how long Porzingis has been sidelined, some concerns remained.

On that note, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently provided an update on Kristaps Porzingis’ performance in practice on 95.7 FM’s “Willard & Dibs,” sharing how he would fit into the Warriors’ offense.

“One of the reasons every team wants a space 5 is because you don’t have to do a whole lot execution-wise,” Kerr stated. “He can run pick-and-pops, and the defense has to honor that. It opens up the floor, it opens up driving lanes. So it’s not like you have to establish a new offense or put in any different sets and play calls. He should be pretty much plug-and-play.”

In addition to his ability to fit the offensive system, Kerr added:

“He played a little 3-on-3 today. He needs to get up and down, play full court. But our training staff feels pretty good about where he is and the possibility that he’ll play next week.”

If Kristaps Porzingis’s recovery timeline is considered accurate, the Warriors’ prospects are quite promising. With aspirations of making a playoff push, gaining a gifted big man with championship experience soon may aid their pursuit.

Can Kristaps Porzingis Helps The Warriors Improve?

The Golden State Warriors have been riddled with injuries this season. Despite this, the Dubs have managed to post a respectable 29-25 record, placing eighth in the West.

While this ensures that Golden State will have a chance of earning a playoff berth, it may not guarantee it. Hence, adding a player such as Kristaps Porzingis could prove to be significant.

For all intents and purposes, Porzingis’ playing style aligns perfectly with the Warriors’ system. His ability to space the floor with his perimeter shooting and versatility positions him as a consistent threat on offense.

When healthy, Porzingis remains an elite center. Although he has only made 17 appearances this season, he is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.0% from three-point range. Given his size, the team may wish to see more production from Porzingis on the rebounding end.

The Warriors already have a similar template big man in Al Horford. Thus, acquiring Porzingis adds to the team’s overall frontcourt depth, addressing one of their most pressing roster issues.

As promising as the fit is, the efficacy will only be known once Kristaps Porzingis makes his debut for the Warriors. With Stephen Curry also sidelined through the All-Star break, the Dubs could see both their stars return to action around the same time.