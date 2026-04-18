Thunder First-Round Playoff Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times & TV Channels

As defending champions, the Thunder aim to control pace, but the Suns’ offense could turn this into a high-scoring series.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) forces Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) to turn over the ball during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) forces Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) to turn over the ball during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, begin their title defense against the Phoenix Suns, who secured the final playoff spot through the Play-In Tournament. This first-round matchup brings immediate intrigue, as the Suns were one of the few teams to challenge Oklahoma City during the regular season, with the Thunder holding a narrow 3–2 series edge.

Here’s the schedule:

Game 1: Sunday, April 19th at Oklahoma, 2:30 PM EST (ABC)

Game 2: Wednesday, April 22nd at Oklahoma, 2:30 PM EST (NBC)

Game 3: Saturday, April 25th at Phoenix, 2:30 PM EST (NBC)

Game 4: Monday, April 27th at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)

Game 5: Wednesday, April 29th at Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Friday, May 1st at Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Sunday, May 3rd at Oklahoma, TBD (TBD)

This matchup presents an interesting stylistic contrast. Oklahoma City enters the playoffs as the league’s top team and reigning champion, built on elite defense, depth, and the MVP-level play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Phoenix, on the other hand, arrives with momentum after surviving the Play-In and features a high-powered offense capable of stretching defenses with perimeter shooting.

The buildup to this series has already picked up edge, with Dillon Brooks throwing shade at the Thunder and labeling them a ‘foul-baiting’ team after eliminating the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In.

During the regular season, the Thunder took three of the five meetings, but the Suns showed they can compete. Phoenix’s ability to generate extra possessions and hit from deep gives them a path to stay in games, especially against a Thunder defense that, while dominant overall, has shown occasional vulnerability from beyond the arc.

For Oklahoma City, the focus will be on control. Their defensive pressure, ability to force turnovers, and efficient scoring options make them one of the most complete teams in the league. They will look to dictate tempo early in the series and avoid letting Phoenix turn games into high-scoring contests.

For Phoenix, the challenge is clear. They must find consistent scoring outside their primary options and maintain efficiency against one of the league’s toughest defensive units. Their Play-In performance showed resilience, but sustaining that level over a seven-game series is a different test.

With national TV coverage, balanced scheduling, and two teams with contrasting strengths, this series has all the elements of a compelling first-round battle. Oklahoma City enters as the favorite, but Phoenix has already proven it will not go quietly.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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