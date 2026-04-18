Kevin Garnett Wants Victor Wembanyama To Date A Black Woman To Understand Black Culture Better

Kevin Garnett sparked debate with his latest comments about Victor Wembanyama, suggesting the San Antonio Spurs star should immerse himself deeper in Black American culture, even going as far as joking that he should date a Black woman to better understand it.

Speaking on his ‘KG Certified’ podcast, Garnett laid out his vision in typical unfiltered fashion.

“Wait till you get mean, dawg. Wait till you start dating some American women. I need you to get Victor Wembanyama a Black woman, right. Let me get my cousin. I’m calling my cousin. Hey, Anisha, I need you to come take Wemby out. Hey, Juanita, I need you to take Wemby out. Yeah, take Wemby down to goddamn Bourbon Street. Give him some oxtail.”

“He needs to go to the shop. He needs to go down to Houston. He needs to go to Atlanta, see the Blue Flame. He needs to go down to Peachtree, all that. We need to take Wemby on a Black tour of America. You safe. Ain’t nobody going to mess with you out here. You good, you a good big fella.”

“Everybody’s going to say, yeah, you good. Hey, man, it’s Wemby, man, big homie. Yeah, say what’s up, Vic. Yeah, what up, guys? You know, hanging with Quavo in Atlanta. Wemby needs a U.S. tour. He needs a Black tour. He needs some oxtail, cornbread, buttermilk. He needs to go to Memphis, get some good barbecue. “

“When he’s in there, you know what I’m saying, hey, what am I doing in Miami? Hey, look, this is what we do. Yeah, that’s oxtail, that’s brown rice, that’s mac and cheese, that’s banana pudding. Yeah, that’s sweet potatoes right there. Candied yams, hit that.”

“We’re going to put Victor with Anthony Edwards. We’re going to have Ant take Victor to Atlanta and host it. We got you, Victor. You a big fella, I got you. Take you to real Oakland. Let you meet the king. You know Victor listens to rap and all that. Come in here, meet Conway the Machine. That’s Benny the Butcher. This is Griselda. I got you.”

Garnett talked about taking Wembanyama on what he called a ‘Black tour of America,’ mentioning cities like Houston, Atlanta, Memphis, and Oakland. He referenced food, music, and social spaces tied closely to Black culture, while even joking about setting Wembanyama up with his own relatives.

The message, beneath the humor, was clear. Garnett believes cultural immersion would help Wembanyama grow both personally and as a global face of the NBA.

Wembanyama, already one of the most dominant young players in the league, hardly needs help on the court. In the 2025–26 season, he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, along with 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game, shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range.

He reached the 65-game threshold, making him eligible for end-of-season awards. He is widely viewed as a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year and remains in the MVP conversation. His impact on both ends has helped elevate the Spurs into a legitimate contender in the Western Conference, as they finished 2nd with a 62-20 record.

But Garnett’s point was not about basketball skill. It focused on identity, presence, and connection. The NBA’s biggest stars often transcend the game through cultural relevance. Players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry did more than dominate games. They built cultural relevance and connected with fans beyond basketball.

That is the gap Garnett is pointing to. Wembanyama, as an international star, still carries that label. Some analysts even argue that marketability in the United States matters heavily, noting that younger fans gravitate toward players they feel culturally connected to.

Garnett seems to believe that for Wembanyama to reach that level, he needs deeper exposure to the cultural roots that shape much of the league. There is also a broader conversation tied to this. Wembanyama is a global talent, a French player stepping into a league where American culture, particularly Black culture, plays a central role.

Wembanyama has already shown he understands this. He is comfortable on the mic, confident in interviews, and willing to try new experiences. During the offseason, he trained in China under Shaolin methods, showing a willingness to step outside traditional paths. He also embraced a new look at the start of the season, signaling a player who is not afraid to evolve his image.

What remains clear is this. Wembanyama has already proven he can dominate games. He has made his case for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. He has made it clear he wants to win now. The next step is about influence. If he continues to grow his connection with fans, especially in the United States, he will not just be a superstar. He will be the face of the league.