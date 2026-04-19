Deni Avdija Sounds Off On Victor Wembanyama’s Foul-Drawing Jab

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs on Sunday night, marking their first playoff appearance since the 2020-21 season. While going up against the Spurs can prove daunting, Deni Avdija may have some motivation to take his game to the next level.

At the All-Star break, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama had made a pointed remark about Deni Avdija’s foul-drawing abilities. While some may consider this a jab, Avdija appeared nonchalant about it. Before Sunday night’s game, the Blazers forward addressed Wembanyama’s comment and shared:

“I didn’t really pay attention to that. I think I’m much more than a player who lives on the line, but people will always say things like that and others. The only thing I can do is not pay attention to it and play my game.”

Drawing fouls is widely regarded as a skill, as players such as Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are known for taking several trips to the free-throw line. While it certainly boosts their scoring ability, this trait is also frowned upon within the NBA community.

Deni Avdija has taken some significant steps with the Blazers this season. With averages of 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, Avdija has been one of Portland’s best players, even earning himself an All-Star selection this season.

With 9.2 free throws attempted per game (2nd in the NBA), Deni Avdija certainly benefits from a favorable whistle, justifying Victor Wembanyama’s jab to some extent. But considering that he is also known for attacking the basket, Wembanyama’s remark may also be considered slightly misplaced.

Spurs HC Discloses How To Stop Deni Avdija

Sunday night’s game between the Blazers and the Spurs is positioned as an intriguing matchup. While the Spurs (2nd in the West) are in a more favorable position to win the series, the task won’t be easy.

For Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson, beating Portland begins with containing Deni Avdija. During his pre-game media availability, Johnson disclosed how San Antonio would approach guarding the Blazers’ forward.

“It’s the fundamentals of individual and team defense, and the right, proper starting spots, and understanding tendencies, and understanding ways he [Avdija] does draw fouls, and ways that you could be in the right spot but in the wrong position to get called for a foul.”

Defensively, San Antonio boasts an extremely cohesive unit. While Victor Wembanyama acts as an anchor on the inside, players such as Stephon Castle and Harrison Barnes solidify the defense around the perimeter.

With a defensive rating of 110.4 (3rd in the NBA) in the regular season, the Spurs are more than capable of restricting Portland’s scoring. Still, considering how a few foul calls could potentially swing the game, San Antonio would be wise to maintain discipline while guarding Deni Avdija.