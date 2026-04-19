Chet Holmgren Speaks On Pesky Pregame Interaction With Dillon Brooks: “I Didn’t Take It Personally”

Chet Holmgren makes his feelings known on his viral pregame interaction with Dillon Brooks before destroying the Suns in Game 1 of their 2026 NBA playoff series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the first quarter during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Phoenix Suns, 119-84, in Game 1 of their 2026 NBA playoff series following a resounding performance from their big three: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (25 points, seven assists and four rebounds, 5-18 FG, 27.8 FG%), Jalen Williams (22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, 9-15 FG, 60.0 FG%) and Chet Holmgren (16 points, seven rebounds, 5-10 FG, 50.0 FG%).

Following the game, Holmgren spoke to the media and addressed his pregame interaction with Dillon Brooks, where the Canadian player was refusing to hand over the game ball to Chet Holmgren just moments before tipoff.

“I mean, I wouldn’t hand him the ball either. I didn’t take it personally. He has his persona that he plays. I think he wanted to give it to his guy first, but I got my touch before the game started, so it’s all good,” said Holmgren.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, as Brooks can be seen trying to be a pesky menace to his opposition as he usually does in high-intensity games. Everyone has become aware of Brooks’ pregame tactics to get into his opponents’ heads.

 

Just moments later, the intensity of the game got even higher as Brooks came under scrutiny for smacking Chet Holmgren in the face. While he made it seem unintentional, his act was clearly reckless and hence earned him a flagrant foul only five minutes into the first quarter.

 

Brooks was confident after defeating the Warriors 111-96 that the Suns would steal Game 1 against the Thunder. But unfortunately for him, his national teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, did not let that happen.

The reigning Finals MVP also spoke to the media after the game and addressed Brooks’ impact on the floor beyond just instigating his opponents.

He feels it’s not limited to what is reflected on the box score and explained how the Thunder managed to put the clamps on him tonight.

“Dillon is gonna affect the game regardless. That’s what makes him a really good player. Wherever he goes, whatever team he plays on, they play at a high level, they compete, they defend, and it’s his mentality. It’s infectious.”

“We saw that with this Phoenix team, we saw it in the past with Houston and Memphis; it’s the player he is. I felt it when I was playing with him on Team Canada, so he’s going to affect the game regardless.”

“But like every other team in the NBA, there are things they are good at, things they are comfortable doing, and things they are not so comfortable doing. So you have to try to make them do the things that they are not comfortable doing,” concluded Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dillon Brooks ended up with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while struggling from the floor, shooting 6-22 (27.3 FG%) from the field and 3-10 from beyond the arc (30.0 3P%).

The Thunder will now host Game 2 on Wednesday, April 22. It will be interesting to see if Dillon Brooks will bounce back to have an impactful game on the box score, or if it will be a repeat of tonight and the defending champions rampage to win this series in four or five games.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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