Ranking The 10 Best Two-Way Players In The NBA

In an era dominated by tons of offense and pace-and-space basketball, the NBA’s true difference-makers are the two-way players. Scoring titles and highlight reels matter, but true success is built by stars who can take over a game offensively while also shutting the door defensively. In an offensive era, these players go against the mold.

Basing it on production, advanced stats, and the load each carries, these are the 10 players who are recognized as the best two-way stars during the 2025-26 season.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 1.1 DWS, 113.4 DEF RTG, 33.8 PER

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still the league’s most physically overwhelming force, even when playing on a struggling Bucks team right now. His 28.2 points per game come in every form imaginable, and there is still no stopping him when he gets to the rim. Add nearly 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per night, and Milwaukee’s offense continues to orbit around his ability to pressure the rim on every possession.

Defensively, Giannis still changes games without needing gaudy block totals. His positioning, recovery speed, and versatility allow him to guard centers, switch onto wings, and clean up mistakes. A strong defensive rating and elite PER underline how consistently he controls the flow of games on both ends, and when it comes to two-way play, there hasn’t been a better player than Giannis since his first MVP season.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2025-26 Season Statistics: 32.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 2.7 DWS, 108.0 DEF RTG, 31.2 PER

People scream “free-throw merchant”, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is easily a two-way superstar and leading MVP candidate. Shai has elevated himself into the NBA’s most reliable perimeter scorer, averaging a monster 32.0 points while rarely forcing the issue. His 6.3 assists reflect how comfortably he reads help defenders once the defense collapses.

What separates Shai from other elite scorers is his defensive commitment. He uses his length and anticipation to disrupt passing lanes, consistently turning defense into offense. His strong defensive rating and team-leading defensive win shares show that Oklahoma City’s identity as a tough, disciplined defensive unit starts with its superstar guard. SGA benefits from having Chet Holmgren in the paint, but his steal numbers and ability to come up with timely defensive plays have been critical.

3. Jaylen Brown

2025-26 Season Statistics: 29.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.4 BPG, 1.4 DWS, 115.2 DEF RTG, 22.8 PER

Without question, Jaylen Brown’s offensive leap this season has been undeniable. Nearly 30 points per game, improved shot selection, and confident decision-making have turned him into Boston’s most consistent scoring threat with Jayson Tatum nursing a torn Achilles. Brown has made Celtics fans relax as the team retools.

On defense, Brown thrives in Boston’s switch-heavy system and has blossomed into a legitimate stopper. He takes on the toughest wing matchup nightly, which is why he claimed himself to be the league’s best two-way player. While his defensive stats don’t always pop, his impact shows up in how often elite scorers are forced into inefficient nights when matched up against him.

4. Victor Wembanyama

2025-26 Season Statistics: 24.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 2.5 BPG, 2.0 DWS, 104.2 DEF RTG, 27.9 PER

Victor Wembanyama’s offensive growth has been just as impressive as his defensive reputation. At 24.4 points per game, he’s no longer just a finisher; he’s a creator, comfortable bringing the ball up, spacing the floor, and punishing mismatches in the post. His efficiency continues to rise as his confidence grows, but we want to see him dominate around the rim more than settle for jumpers.

Defensively, he is already one of the most feared players in the league. His 2.5 blocks per game don’t fully capture the number of shots he alters simply by existing in the paint. With an elite defensive rating, Wembanyama has a chance to be an iconic big man in terms of impact. Overall, will Wemby win scoring titles at some point? Possibly. Defensive Player of the Year? Almost guaranteed. We also love the attitude Wemby is showing in terms of staying competitive and making sure his opponents feel his presence.

5. Kawhi Leonard

2025-26 Season Statistics: 28.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.2 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 1.3 DWS, 113.8 DEF RTG, 27.3 PER

When healthy, Kawhi Leonard is one of the league’s most controlled scorers. His 28.2 points per game come with calm precision, as he picks spots, hunts mismatches, and punishes defenders in isolation. We always talk about how Kawhi isn’t the same player who led Toronto to the title, but this season, he seems to be based on his offensive numbers.

Defensively, flashes of “The Klaw” still appear at key moments. Leonard may not defend every possession with peak intensity, but his instincts remain elite. At many points this season, Leonard has shut down possessions on his own. It has been a joy to see Leonard return to superstar form on both ends, and we cannot deny his impact over 30 games.

6. Anthony Edwards

2025-26 Season Statistics: 29.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 1.5 DWS, 113.8 DEF RTG, 23.1 PER

Anthony Edwards was one of the major All-Star starter snubs, pouring in nearly 30 points per game with fearless shot-making and explosive athleticism. He has become more comfortable creating for others while still imposing his will as a scorer late in games. There is no stopping Ant-Man when he wants to get to his spots, a hallmark of an exceptional offensive star.

On the defensive end, Edwards continues to grow to the point that he is becoming extremely disruptive. His physical tools allow him to guard multiple positions, and his engagement has noticeably improved. With strong on-ball defense and timely weak-side help, Edwards is no longer just an offensive machine; he’s becoming a true two-way superstar.

7. Anthony Davis

2025-26 Season Statistics: 20.4 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.7 BPG, 1.2 DWS, 108.4 DEF RTG, 21.7 PER

Anthony Davis’ offensive numbers don’t jump off the page like earlier in his career, but his impact remains massive when healthy for the Mavericks. He scores efficiently, dominates the glass, and still commands defensive attention in the paint. Yes, he is always injured somehow, but when he is on the court, he is an offensive machine.

Defensively, Davis is one of the league’s premier big men. His rim protection, rebounding, and communication elevate everyone around him. Just look at his defensive stats. Even as his athleticism slightly declines, his instincts and timing keep him among the most impactful defenders in basketball.

8. Evan Mobley

2025-26 Season Statistics: 17.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.7 DWS, 112.2 DEF RTG, 18.6 PER

Evan Mobley’s offensive growth has been steady and meaningful. He’s more confident attacking off the dribble and is very comfortable as a secondary scorer. His 4.1 assists per game reflect a growing comfort as a connective offensive piece, and that has gone full circle for the big man on that end.

Defensively, Mobley is the backbone of Cleveland’s identity. His ability to switch, protect the rim, and recover in space makes him one of the league’s most versatile defenders. He doesn’t chase stats, but simply impacts the game in the paint on both ends. Anytime a player becomes a hub on offense and competes for Defensive Player of the Year, he is a major problem.

9. Bam Adebayo

2025-26 Season Statistics: 17.2 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 1.8 DWS, 110.8 DEF RTG, 16.6 PER

Bam Adebayo’s offensive role has evolved into a steady, reliable presence rather than a focal point. He scores efficiently around the rim and keeps Miami’s offense flowing with smart passes and quick decisions. He will never average 30 PPG, but he doesn’t need to. His impact is creating an efficient offense for himself and his teammates.

Defensively, Bam remains elite and is always in the top-five conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. He can guard centers, wings, and guards without compromising Miami’s structure. His defensive IQ and leadership cannot be denied, and the fact that the Heat always seem to be relevant in the East comes down to Bam’s presence.

10. Scottie Barnes

2025-26 Season Statistics: 19.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.3 BPG, 2.4 DWS, 110.6 DEF RTG, 19.4 PER

Scottie Barnes continues to develop into Toronto’s do-it-all star. His scoring has risen, but his greatest offensive value lies in his versatility: rebounding, pushing the break, and creating for teammates. For the 27-19 Raptors, Barnes has outperformed expectations since entering the league, and he deserves an All-Star berth this season.

Defensively, Barnes’ instincts and length are game-changing. He racks up steals and blocks while defending multiple positions, often serving as Toronto’s defensive glue. The 24-year-old is currently playing on a stronger team with Brandon Ingram on board, which has allowed him to grow into an excellent two-way star.