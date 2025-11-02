23-Year-Old Jalen Green Gets Tattoo Of 40-Year-Old Girlfriend Draya Michele On His Back

Phoenix Suns star Jalen Green has once again become the center of social media attention, but this time, it’s not for his game. The 23-year-old guard shocked fans after a viral video surfaced showing him getting a massive tattoo of his 40-year-old girlfriend, Draya Michele, inked across his back. The video spread rapidly online over the weekend, drawing both admiration and criticism, and reigniting conversations about the couple’s controversial 17-year age gap.

23-year-old NBA player Jalen Green shows off back tattoo of his 40-year-old girlfriend, Draya Michele. pic.twitter.com/oFzKBOFfoT — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) November 2, 2025

The design, a detailed portrait of Michele’s face, reportedly covers a large section of Green’s upper back. Fans were quick to react, flooding social media with a mix of disbelief and mockery.

Green and Michele began dating in August 2023, and despite the skepticism surrounding their relationship, they’ve remained inseparable. In May 2024, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter, further solidifying their bond. For Green, the tattoo seems to symbolize that commitment publicly, even if it means opening himself up to more scrutiny.

Michele, who first rose to fame on Basketball Wives LA, is a well-known actress, model, and entrepreneur. She has two other children, including one with former NFL player Orlando Scandrick. That personal history, combined with her age and celebrity status, has made her an easy target for online speculation since the relationship began. Critics have even pointed out that her oldest son is the same age as Green, using it as fodder for ridicule.

Yet both Green and Michele appear unbothered by the constant chatter. The tattoo, if anything, sends a clear message that they are not interested in appeasing the public. The couple has made it a point to live on their own terms, with Green even saying that he doesn’t care what people think. Their focus, he insists, is on family and happiness.

Still, the tattoo has added fuel to the fire. Fans are divided between those who see it as a romantic gesture and those who view it as impulsive. For a 23-year-old NBA player still early in his career, such a permanent tribute is bound to keep the spotlight on his personal life.

Whether it’s genuine devotion or youthful recklessness, Jalen Green’s tattoo of Draya Michele has become more than a viral moment, it’s a flashpoint in the ongoing conversation about fame, love, and public judgment. And while the internet debates, Green seems to have made up his mind. For him, the ink is forever, just like his feelings for Draya.