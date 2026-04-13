Just 18 NBA Players Managed To Play 82 Games This Season; 3 Players Played 83

Availability has become one of the rarest traits in the modern NBA, and this season made that clearer than ever. Only 18 players across the league managed to appear in all 82 games, a number that highlights how difficult it has become to stay on the floor for an entire schedule. Even more unusual, three players ended up appearing in 83 games due to the NBA Cup finals, a quirk that still counts toward total appearances.

82-Game List:

1. Desmond Bane (27) – 82 Games, 20.1 PPG, 33.6 MPG

2. Toumani Camara (25) – 82 Games, 13.4 PPG, 33.3 MPG

3. Donte DiVincenzo (29) – 82 Games, 12.2 PPG, 30.4 MPG

4. Brandin Podziemski (22) – 82 Games, 13.8 PPG, 28.5 MPG

5. Bub Carrington (20) – 82 Games, 10.7 PPG, 27.7 MPG

6. Kris Dunn (31) – 82 Games, 7.3 PPG, 27.2 MPG

7. Reed Sheppard (21) – 82 Games, 13.5 PPG, 26.2 MPG

8. Jeremiah Fears (19) – 82 Games, 14.3 PPG, 25.8 MPG

9. Jake LaRavia (24) – 82 Games, 8.2 PPG, 25.1 MPG

10. Bruce Brown (29) – 82 Games, 7.9 PPG, 24.4 MPG

11. Jamal Shead (23) – 82 Games, 6.6 PPG, 22.6 MPG

12. Sion James (23) – 82 Games, 5.4 PPG, 22.5 MPG

13. Oso Ighodaro (23) – 82 Games, 6.5 PPG, 22.0 MPG

14. Jay Huff (27) – 82 Games, 9.5 PPG, 21.0 MPG

15. Javonte Green (32) – 82 Games, 6.9 PPG, 17.6 MPG

83-Game List

1. Mikal Bridges (29) – 83 Games, 14.4 PPG, 32.8 MPG

2. Julian Champagnie (24) – 83 Games, 11.1 PPG, 27.6 MPG

3. Keldon Johnson (26) – 83 Games, 13.2 PPG, 23.3 MPG

The 82-game group features a mix of established contributors and younger players stepping into consistent roles. Desmond Bane led the way among that group with 20.1 points per game while logging heavy minutes at 33.6 per night. Toumani Camara followed with 13.4 points and over 33 minutes per game, showing durability in a high usage role.

Several guards also made the list, including Donte DiVincenzo, Brandin Podziemski, and Reed Sheppard, all of whom handled consistent backcourt responsibilities without missing time. Younger players such as Bub Carrington and Jeremiah Fears also stood out, combining availability with solid production.

Role players filled out much of the list, which reflects another reality of today’s league. Players with slightly smaller roles often avoid the heavy wear that leads to missed games. Kris Dunn, Bruce Brown, and Javonte Green all played every game while averaging under 30 minutes per night. Big men like Jay Huff and Oso Ighodaro added frontcourt presence to the list, though again in more controlled roles.

The three players who appeared in 83 games tell a different story. Mikal Bridges continues to build a reputation as one of the most durable players in the league, appearing in every possible game across multiple seasons and now adding an 83-game campaign with 14.4 points per game. Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson joined him due to trade circumstances that allowed them to exceed the standard schedule.

This level of availability stands in sharp contrast to the broader league trend. Injuries, load management, and late-season rest decisions defined much of the year. Reports indicated that roughly $2.5 billion worth of player salaries were sidelined on the final day alone, a staggering number that reflects how many teams prioritized health and positioning over participation.

That frustration was voiced publicly by Charles Barkley, who criticized the league after 195 players were listed as unavailable on the final day of the regular season. His comments pointed to a growing concern about competitive integrity and fan experience, especially when so many key players sit out simultaneously.

The impact extends beyond optics. End-of-season awards now include minimum game thresholds, which significantly reduced the eligible pool. Only around 86 players qualified for major honors this season, further emphasizing how rare full-season participation has become.

In that context, the 18 players who reached 82 games and the three who hit 83 represent more than durability. They represent consistency in a league increasingly defined by absence. While star power often drives headlines, availability remains one of the most valuable and overlooked skills in the modern NBA.