The main objective during an NBA game is obviously to put the ball in the basket, but not everyone on the court goes in with the mindset of wanting to score a lot of points. Throughout the course of NBA history, we have seen players who are able to affect the game in ways other than scoring, but even for those players, it is not common to go multiple games without registering a point.

Well, PJ Tucker managed to do just that, as the veteran failed to score a point in 95 minutes on the court over a 3-game period. It isn't as if Tucker is missing a lot of shots, as he has attempted just 2 of them in these three games. He could have easily gone 4 in a row without a point, as he took and made his only shot against the Hawks before this three-game run.

3 NBA Players Who Played The Most Minutes Without Scoring A Point In A 3-game Stretch

It is a bit bizarre that the Sixers aren't encouraging him to shoot more, considering they are dealing with some injuries and the fact is that he is still a pretty good three-point shooter, at 44.0% this season. Even with this long barren run that has lasted almost 100 minutes, Tucker still doesn't hold the top spot for most minutes played in a three-game stretch without scoring, as there are two individuals ahead of him.

"Over his last three games, P.J. Tucker played 95:35 minutes and went scoreless. Only two players in @NBA history played more minutes without scoring a point over a three-game span.



Charles Jones - 110 minutes (1993)



Dennis Rodman - 106:15 (1998)



P.J. Tucker - 95:35 (2022)"

Dennis Rodman getting a spot in the top 3 should surprise nobody as he had stretches where he didn't score at all. His most barren run came with the Bulls in January of the 1997-98 season, when he scored 0 points in 3 successive games against the Bucks, Rockets, and Jazz.

The surprise here really is that he isn't occupying the top spot, with Charles Jones going 110 minutes without scoring for the Washington Bullets in March of 1993 against the Nets, Mavericks, and Rockets. With the way Tucker is being used on offense recently, he probably does stand a chance at breaking this record at some point this season.

