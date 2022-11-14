Skip to main content

Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"

Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"

The Los Angeles Lakers need a miracle to make their 2022-23 season viable. With LeBron James out for a period of time due to a groin injury, everyone in LA is looking at Anthony Davis to be the player the Lakers traded for and single-handedly help carry the Lakers to a better record. Davis should be the leader of this team, with an increasingly heavy load for LeBron leading to constant injuries for the 20-year veteran as well.

Former champion Channing Frye was a fantastic stretch big for his time and was a rotational player on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, alongside LeBron James. Frye has commented on AD and called him the greatest what-if in the league. 

"Anthony Davis is the biggest 'what-if' in the league.  He can go from 8th to winning a championship, that's how good he is. He has lost his youthful exuberance for the game of basketball. Whether it's injuries, whether mentally, he has an excuse like 'we don't have shooting' or 'it's hard to win', I don't know but that's what it looks like to me. He goes to the game going 'even if I do well, we're not going to win'. He needs to go Kobe mentality, 'I don't give an F who's out here with me, I'm going to will this team to win'. It's exhausting, and it's a lot to put on his shoulders, but when you're in the MVP conversation when you're a generational basketball player build-wise, you have to do that. It's just a responsibility when you've been given that blessing...

Go out there and lay it on the line. Get an IV after the game, I don't care. Sacrifice your body, take care of it, and just make sure you're available. Invest in the game. When you're comfortable with losing, you've lost yourself as a basketball player." 

Taking an IV might not be safe if the sole goal is to have better performance in a single basketball game out of 82, but AD has the talent and willpower needed to carry a team to win. 

Will The Lakers Move On From Anthony Davis?

With the way the 2022-23 season is progressing, the Lakers need to accept that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are no longer a championship duo. There's simply not enough around them and the Lakers can't get the assets to put better players around them without trading one of them.

Trading LeBron would yield a low value due to his age and injuries, so the Lakers are forced to look at AD for a possible move, as teams will still buy into the fact that he is supposed to be a top-5 talent, but injuries keep restricting him.

While fans expect AD to get moved, the Lakers have made it clear that they don't want to get AD off this team. If they can get a high return for him, the Lakers would be foolish to at least not see what's out there on the market. 

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates

YOU MAY LIKE

Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"
NBA Media

Channing Frye On Anthony Davis: "The Biggest 'What-If?' Of The League"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Lee Tran
simmons knicks
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Knicks And Nets: Julius Randle And Evan Fournier For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals The Lakers Have Known Their Roster Wasn't Championship Level Since The Offseason

By Lee Tran
Joe Harris
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Joe Harris

By Lee Tran
Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score 13 Straight 25-Point Games To Begin A Season

By Lee Tran
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

NBA Fans Speculate After Kyrie Irving Misses His Sixth Straight Game For The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"
NBA Media

Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"

By Divij Kulkarni
Joel Embiid Shared A Concerning Update On His Difficult Shoulder Injury
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Shared A Concerning Update On His Difficult Shoulder Injury

By Aaron Abhishek
warriors debage
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Warriors Have A Win-Now vs. Development Problem: "Young Guys Have No Talent To Show..."

By Lee Tran
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed How His Massive Diet Change At 27 Made A Big Difference To His Career
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed How His Massive Diet Change At 27 Made A Big Difference To His Career

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James And Kevin Durant Will Face Off On The Court For The First Time Since 2018
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kevin Durant May Face Off On The Court For The First Time Since 2018

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"

By Aaron Abhishek
Giannis Antetokounmpo Heaps Huge Praise On Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns The NBA About Victor Wembanyama

By Orlando Silva