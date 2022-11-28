Dallas Mavericks Are Signing Kemba Walker, Says Shams Charania

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Dallas Mavericks seemed to be trending in the right direction at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. They had won 4 games in a row after beating the Brooklyn Nets at the start of November to improve to 6-3, but it's basically been all downhill since then.

They have only won 3 games since then and have now lost 4 in a row to fall to 9-10 with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. The same problems as years past are popping up for the Mavs, as they are too reliant on Luka Doncic. They haven't won a single game this season when he hasn't scored 30 points and the roster is in desperate need of some improvements. With that in mind, the front office has finally decided to make a move by bringing in a former All-Star.

Dallas Mavericks Are Signing Kemba Walker

The Mavericks made a big mistake by not extending Jalen Brunson which led to him departing for the Knicks this offseason and it has left a hole that hasn't been filled. Christian Wood's arrival hasn't been enough, so to give Luka some more help, the Mavs are signing Kemba Waker.

"The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign Kemba Walker and waive Facundo Campazzo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Kemba should help Dallas a little bit, but there is a reason why he was still available. He really struggled with the Knicks last season, as he averaged 11.6 points on 40.3% shooting from the field. We'll see if he has anything left in the tank to help out Dallas.

Even if he doesn't end up having a significant impact, Luka will find a way to get the Mavericks into the postseason. The problem, however, is that he alone can't take them very far. Brunson was great in a support role in the playoffs last season and they'll need someone else to step up in those big moments. Doncic reassured fans they don't have to worry about him leaving as he has 5 years left on his deal but if the team isn't able to put good pieces around him, then Luka might have to consider his options.

