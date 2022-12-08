Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

Dennis Rodman lived incredible moments during his life, becoming one of the most memorable and controversial players in NBA history. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend has starred in many interesting moments during his life, with his desire to party and have a good time often taking too much more attention than necessary.

That's what happened in his infamous trip to Las Vegas that almost compromised the Chicago Bulls' season in 1998. If it wasn't for Michael Jordan, Dennis would have lasted much more than 48 hours in Las Vegas, partying and wilding all night.

That wasn't the only time Dennis was involved in these situations, and he really used different tactics to get away from games and go enjoy himself and his friends. One time, though, he took things to the next level but it quickly backfired.

Back in 1996, the rebounding specialist tried to link up with one of the greatest fighters of all time, the one and only Mike Tyson and did something crazy to be able to meet Mike during one night, but things didn't go as planned for Rodman.

In his 1997 book, ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ Rodman detailed that he intentionally got ejected from a Chicago Bulls game to make it in time for a reservation with Tyson. First, he tried to sit out that game, but Phil Jackson didn't allow him. Then, he took care of things and got two technical fouls, getting ejected from the game.

Dennis thought he made it, but Mike had different plans. He rejected the Worm for a simple but big reason.

“We were hoping Mike Tyson, who lives in Vegas, would come to dinner with us, but he said, he couldn’t because IT WAS PAST HIS BEDTIME,” Rodman wrote in his book, via Essentially Sports.

In the end, he couldn't meet Mike, who went to sleep, as he usually did. Dennis, it's fair to imagine, maybe decided to go crazy that night and taking advantage of his location, partied as crazy as possible in Las Vegas. His stamina to party and play basketball was something remarkable, and some of his teammates couldn't believe how he did it. It worked well for Rodman, who thrived both on and off the court.

