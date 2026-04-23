Former Lakers Star Rick Fox Among Over 50 Millionaires Competing in The Bahamas’ Upcoming General Election

Rick Fox has entered a crowded and high-stakes political race, emerging as the wealthiest candidate among more than 50 millionaires contesting The Bahamas’ upcoming general election on May 12. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward is now the face of a new kind of contest, where financial power and public influence intersect.

Fox, running as a candidate for the Free National Movement in the Garden Hills constituency, disclosed assets totaling roughly $469 million. That figure places him well ahead of every other candidate in the race. His filings show a portfolio built largely on investments, with over $432 million in securities, along with real estate holdings worth around $11 million and additional receivables.

The scale of that wealth stands out, especially when compared to other prominent figures in the election. Philip Davis reported a net worth of about $4.5 million, while other candidates, including senior politicians and business leaders, fall well short of Fox’s financial position. In total, 54 millionaires have filed to run, turning this election into one of the most financially loaded in the country’s history.

Fox’s journey to this point reflects a steady evolution from athlete to entrepreneur. During his 13-year NBA career, he earned over $34 million in salary while playing for the Lakers and the Boston Celtics. He was a key role player on three championship teams from 2000 to 2002, contributing defense, versatility, and leadership during one of the franchise’s most dominant eras.

However, his current financial standing comes from what he built after basketball. Fox transitioned into business, entertainment, and technology, becoming a successful investor and entrepreneur. His stake in multiple ventures, including tech and sustainable development initiatives, helped grow his wealth far beyond his playing earnings. His role as co-founder of Partanna Global, a company focused on eco-friendly construction, reflects his broader interest in long-term infrastructure and climate solutions.

In other news, while preparing for one of the most competitive elections in Bahamian history, Fox also had to deal with a bizarre and viral rumor claiming he had died. Fox addressed it directly, shutting it down with a clear and personal message.

Fox’s candidacy also brings global attention. As a former NBA champion and public figure, he carries recognition that few candidates can match. At the same time, he has faced criticism from opponents who question his local ties and long-term engagement with community issues. He has responded by highlighting his upbringing in The Bahamas and his commitment to contributing directly to the country’s future.

This election represents a new chapter, both for Fox and for Bahamian politics. It is no longer just about experience or ideology. Financial influence, business success, and public visibility are now central to the conversation. Fox enters the race with the largest financial backing and one of the most unique profiles. The question now is whether that translates into votes.