Horace Grant Selects The GOAT Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And Kobe Bryant

The GOAT debate remains one of the most controversial topics of discussion within the basketball community. The argument currently pits LeBron James against Michael Jordan, but players such as Kobe Bryant have also been hailed as viable candidates.

While many have attempted to rank one over the other, it is evident that this is no easy task. On that note, on a recent episode of the “All The Smoke” podcast, former NBA player and four-time NBA champion Horace Grant was asked to rank Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant as the GOAT.

“Oh, man. This is so f—ing tough,” Grant stated. “I will say MJ first. Then I would go with Kobe. Then I would go with LeBron.”

Horace Grant was having a hard time ranking the three. Although he picked Jordan and Bryant ahead of James, he continued:

“No disrespect to Bron in any way because I am such a f—ing huge fan of his. Longevity, what he brought to the game of basketball. But I have experienced, firsthand, those two [Jordan and Kobe].”

LeBron James makes quite a solid case for himself to be considered the GOAT. When considering his achievements, his records, and the sheer dominance over the course of a 23-year-long career, rating James as the greatest player in NBA history wouldn’t be outrageous in the slightest.

However, the GOAT debate is highly subjective. Given his time playing alongside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Horace Grant may have some valuable input on the matter, too.

Grant spent a significant portion of his career playing alongside Jordan. After being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1987, Grant played a vital role in establishing the Bulls’ dynasty alongside Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Having won three straight titles with them between 1991 and 1993, Grant received front-row seats to Jordan’s meteoric rise to superstardom and his transformation into the face of the league.

During this period, Jordan was widely regarded as the best basketball player in the world, averaging 31.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Despite being at the peak of his powers, Michael Jordan suddenly chose to retire, leaving the Bulls without their best player. Although Jordan returned shortly after, Grant had already moved on to join the Orlando Magic.

It was only in the 2000-01 season that Horace Grant joined the Los Angeles Lakers and gained the experience of playing alongside Kobe Bryant. Grant’s time with the Lakers may have been brief, but considering that he caught them in the middle of their three-peat era, it was certainly fruitful.

That season, Bryant was transcendental. While Shaquille O’Neal was still the most dominant force in the NBA, Kobe Bryant didn’t pale in comparison. With averages of 28.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, Bryant was as vital to the Lakers’ title as O’Neal was. Given that he was also cut from the same cloth as Michael Jordan, Grant saw a passing resemblance to his former teammate.

Horace Grant’s experience of playing alongside Jordan and Bryant certainly influenced his decision-making. But considering how similar they were in every aspect, barring the accolades, it is understandable why Grant would rate Michael Jordan and Kobe ahead of James purely because of how they played the game.