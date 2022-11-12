Skip to main content

Ja Morant On His Backcourt Ranking With Desmond Bane: "Top Two, Not Two"

It was Ja Morant and Desmond Bane's one-two punch combo that saw them pull off a 114-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The duo has gone on to become the offensive powerhouses for the team, and their ability to learn and adapt quickly makes them one of the more dangerous backcourt pairs in the league, the result of which is seen in Memphis's 9-4 run so far.

While Morant had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists against the Timberwolves, Bane started off shooting just 2-of-7 three-pointers but ended the night with 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 5 assists.

According to Commercial Appeal, Morant shed light on their chemistry and backcourt rankings.

“Top two, not two,” Morant said. “That’s the easiest question ever.”

There's no doubt that the players, in their fourth and third seasons in the league have developed an astute understanding of each other's gameplay and continue to feed off each other.

Desmond Bane Has Been Consistent For The Grizzlies

It's been a good season for the guard and Bane, averaging is averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. In the three seasons, he played for Memphis, he's notched up 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Coming into the 2022-23 edition, Bane was clear as to what he needed to do for the side and that was to turn the tide of the game — something that would add more value than just taking shots. Per the Commerical Appeal, he said:

“That was the goal this summer. Not just be a 3-point shooter, be able to affect the game. Being able to set it up for myself and my teammates, getting to the free-throw line. All of that will help me remain consistent.”

“I feel like I can get pretty much wherever I want on the floor,” Bane outlined. “And then it just comes down to making the right decision. I’ve worked tirelessly on that, and I feel like I’m in a good place.”

Bane in his "good place" and a consistent Morant have already implied that they're gunning for another postseason run. 

Celebrations after every win aside, the Grizzlies have already sounded a warning gong to the teams, and should Bane and Morant continue to show up and do what they're doing, Memphis might end up more than what they are aiming for.

