LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-4 after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, marking only the second time in LeBron James' career that he's started with such a bad record (the first one happened in his rookie campaign).

Following this game, many fans blasted the Lakers for dropping another game, especially with the collapse they had in the 3rd quarter of the same. James took the blame for his bad performance since he recorded eight turnovers during the game and his shots didn't land. 

Even though the situation doesn't look that promising for the Lakers, LeBron put water on the fire, claiming that it's still early to make any judgments about the Lakers. They are a new group that needs time to adapt to each other and the system, so James isn't too worried about it. 

Well, it does seem like something is bothering LeBron right now after he shared an Instagram post, seemingly calling out his haters and those who doubt that he can do something good with the Lakers this season. Sharing a video of himself dunking the basketball, LeBron wrote a short but strong caption. 

"How long will you be taken for granted….. 💭 👑. Keep going kid," the King captioned the video with. 

It's unclear what he meant by that, but it looks like LeBron is reaching his limit. The King entered this season with renewed hopes following an offseason where the Lakers signed Darvin Ham as their new head coach, and added more veteran presence to the roster while making some trades to shake things up. 

So far, nothing has worked for them. Even with Russell Westbrook outside the lineup, they couldn't keep up with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, setting the alarms at Crypto.com Arena. It's time for LeBron to step up and carry this team, or things will get worse in the following weeks. 

