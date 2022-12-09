Skip to main content

NBA Fans Blast Stephen Curry's All-Time Starting 5: "This Is One Of The Worst All-Time Starting Lineups I’ve Ever Seen"

The Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has already spent 13 seasons in the NBA. Over the years, Curry has established himself as not only one of the best players of this generation but also become an all-time great.

Speaking of being an all-time great, fans love to hear Stephen Curry talk about the NBA in interviews, podcasts, and whatnot. The Warriors superstar recently sat down for an interesting interview with Sports Illustrated. During the interview, Curry shared his all-time NBA starting 5.

Stephen Curry’s resumé continues to grow after being named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. In the last year he broke the all-time three-pointer mark, won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career. Ever since adding the latest ring to his collection, Curry’s name has become more popular among all-time lists and during a conversation with SI, he gave his all-time starting five with the stipulation that it includes him.

“I’m at PG, I’m going with Magic, we’ll play hybrid guards,” Curry said. “You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball and you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup I think.”

Curry mentioned Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O'Neal, and himself in the list. It certainly looks like a decent starting five.

Stephen Curry's All-Time 5 Wasn't Well Received By NBA Fans

Over the last few days, Stephen Curry has been under fire for his comments about several things. He also picked himself over the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. This sparked a heated debate among fans. Similar is the case with Curry's picks for his all-time starting 5.

Most fans were disappointed with Steph's list due to the absence of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant from it. However, a few fans pointed out the fact that the lineup that Curry has picked will actually complement each other and work in a real game.

