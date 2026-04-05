Robert Parish Says Modern NBA Practices Feel Like ‘A Spa’

Robert Parish has never been one to hold back, and his latest comments on the modern NBA have sparked another generational debate. The Hall of Fame center did not mince words when describing how today’s players prepare, claiming that current practices feel more like recovery sessions than actual work.

Speaking to Mark Medina of Essentially Sports, Parish questioned the entire structure of modern training.

“I have a message for the players: ‘Get in better shape.’ You don’t need load management or time management, whatever you want to call it. You don’t need that. If I have my facts accurate, they train less in training camp. They have one-a-days instead of two-a-days. In practice, they don’t practice every day. They practice less.”

“If I were to attend an NBA practice today, it would remind me of a spa. You’re going in to get iced down and get massages. You’re in the jacuzzi, the steam room, and the sauna. They have everything available to the players today. I don’t think you can get a manicure and a pedicure.”

“But training camp shouldn’t look like that. Training camp and practices should be all serious business. It should be basketball-related serious business. Take it personally.”

This criticism reflects how much the league has changed since Parish’s playing days. Parish played from 1976 to 1997, an era built on physical endurance and repetition. Practices were longer, tougher, and often daily. Training camp served one purpose: to get players into peak condition through hard work.

Today’s NBA operates differently. Sports science drives decision-making. Teams monitor player workloads, track fatigue, and prioritize injury prevention. Film sessions, skill work, and recovery now take priority over long, grinding practices. The goal is to keep players fresh deep into the season and playoffs.

At the same time, Parish has not been entirely critical of modern players. He recently praised LeBron James for his longevity and discipline, especially after James passed him for most career games played. Parish acknowledged the work ethic required to sustain that level of durability across decades.

His recent media appearances have followed a similar pattern. He has shared stories about Michael Jordan, including intense practice moments, and has even argued that Larry Bird ranks above modern superstars like Kevin Durant and LeBron in certain aspects. His perspective always comes from an old-school lens shaped by physical battles and relentless competition.

The larger issue here is not who is right. It is about evolution.

The NBA today is faster, more skilled, and more analytically driven than ever. Players run more, shoot more, and cover more ground per game. Recovery has become essential because the physical demands are different. At the same time, older generations value toughness built through repetition and grind.