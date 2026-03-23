Scottie Pippen Takes A Jab At Michael Jordan In Ad: “Pipp Is The GOAT”

Scottie Pippen has taken some jabs at his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan, in recent years, and he has now done it again. Pippen starred in Mr. Pibb’s latest commercial, where he subtly threw shade at Jordan.

Scottie Pippen: “Let’s set the record straight about Pibb. When you think about Pibb, you think of what? Second-best?”

Van Lathan: “Fact check ’em, Pipp.”

Pippen: “When something has been considered second-best for so long, we just blindly accept it as gospel.”

Lathan: “A decade-long plot built on marketing, social media.”

Pippen: “Multi-part documentaries.”

Lathan: “Pibb took that personally.”

Pippen: “Yeah, I’ll say it. Pipp is the GOAT.”

Lathan: “It’s Pibb.”

Pippen: “Don’t correct me.”

Mr. Pipp and Mr. Pibb are here to set it straight – not stir it up. pic.twitter.com/HdpyDAMboC — Mr Pibb (@mrpibb) March 20, 2026

Pippen is, of course, referring to The Last Dance docuseries. To say he was not happy with it when it came out would be an understatement. In his book, “Unguarded,” Pippen claimed that Jordan couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried. He felt the docuseries put his former teammate on a pedestal while demeaning the rest of the Bulls players.

Pippen also revealed that Jordan apologized for including his refusal to play against the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA playoffs. He later accused him of using that documentary as a means to hype up his own career and gain relevance in the modern era.

Then, quite surprisingly, in 2025, Pippen called The Last Dance a great documentary. He claimed he was only disappointed about not having anything to do with it.

This soft drink commercial indicates Pippen wasn’t being quite sincere when he made these comments. The fact that Van Lathan also brought up Jordan’s famous bit about taking things personally shouldn’t be lost as well.

As for Pippen referring to himself as the GOAT, Stephen A. Smith asked for him to be drug tested for speaking about it in the past. The 60-year-old was undoubtedly an incredible player, but he isn’t in the conversation for a reason.

Pippen won six titles playing second-fiddle to Jordan on the Bulls. He also made seven All-Star, seven All-NBA, and 10 All-Defensive teams. That’s an impressive resume, and Pippen deservedly made it into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He is an all-time great, but just wasn’t at the level of someone like Jordan.

Jordan won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. He wouldn’t have won that many championships without Pippen, but there is no argument when it comes to who was more important to the Bulls’ success. It might be hard for him to swallow, but Pippen was second-best.