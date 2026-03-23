De’Aaron Fox Slams Woman Unhappy About Hispanic Fans In San Antonio: “It’s Like Going To Boston And Complaining There’s A Bunch Of White People”

A troubling video spread like wildfire online during the San Antonio Spurs‘ 101-100 win over the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center on Thursday. An old lady in attendance was recorded sending a text message disparaging Hispanic fans in the arena, and Spurs star De’Aaron Fox is understandably not too pleased about it.

In the video, the woman reacts to a message from an individual named Chris that said, “A lot of crazy Hispanic fans,” by stating, “All Hispanic! How can they afford it?”

This really angered me… 😡 pic.twitter.com/dU5FLo8PjN — 5⭐️ The BirdHouse Tailgate (@TheBirdHouseTG) March 20, 2026

To say that is not a good look is an understatement. It’s a shame that there are still people out there with this kind of a mindset. To complain about seeing Hispanics anywhere would be ridiculous, but the fact that this was in San Antonio of all places makes it just that much worse.

Spurs fans responded to this video in brilliant fashion in their next home game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Many wore shirts with “Crazy Hispanic Fan” written on them as they sent a clear and strong message.

This led to Fox being asked about the viral video in his press conference after the 134-119 win over the Pacers, but he didn’t know about it. When informed what it was all about, the 28-year-old couldn’t quite believe what he was hearing.

“My high school was 60 percent Hispanic,” Fox said. “I’m from Texas. Like, what do you expect? It’s like going to Boston and complaining there’s a bunch of White people. What type of sense is that? That makes zero sense.”

Fox was then also told about the shirts and was asked how important diversity is to the city.

“I’m from Houston, man,” Fox stated. “I think that’s the most diverse city in the country. My kids are a quarter Mexican, so they’re gonna be used to [it].”

Fox was born in New Orleans but grew up in Katy, a suburb in the Greater Houston area. The two-time All-Star then attended Cypress Lakes High School in Katy and was around a whole lot of Hispanics. Fox’s wife, Reece, has Hispanic roots, too. Her mother, Alba, was born in Mexico.

“For someone to complain about that, especially being in San Antonio, I don’t know why that would make any sense,” Fox said. “But I mean, this should be normalized. You’re going to see people that don’t look the same as you, that probably have a different accent as you…. So, at this point, you would think it would be normal. But to each their own.”

The Spurs also released a statement on Friday after that video went viral.

“All of us in the Spurs organization are proud to live in San Antonio, a city that shines and thrives because of the culture and contributions of our Latino community. Inclusion is a foundation for the San Antonio Spurs. We strive to provide an environment, in our facilities and across our community, that celebrates belonging and respect regardless of race or ethnicity. Por Vida.”

For those unaware, “por vida” means “for life” in Spanish. It is an official hashtag on X for the team. The Spurs have embraced diversity and inclusion, and it is a pity that some supporters apparently haven’t.