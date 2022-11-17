Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors do not look like the championship squad they were just last season. This summer, GM Bob Myers made the decision to keep and develop some of the young guys instead of re-signing veterans like Gary Payton II, Damion Lee, and even Nemanja Bjelica.

That decision, at least so far, has looked like a huge mistake. Despite another MVP-caliber season from Stephen Curry, the Dubs have been struggling this season.

In response to the situation, the Warriors' blowout loss to Phoenix on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith revealed what he thinks the Warriors need to do in order to save their season.

"They didn't come into the season aiming to rebuild. They expected Klay to be better. They expected Wiseman to be ready. They expected Moody and Kuminga to be ready. So now that we see there are some question marks about that, it's a legitimate question to ask now. Their attitude was 'we are the reigning, defending, champions and we believe we got a chance to repeat with our squad. They believed in their squad. Now if you have changed and no longer believe in some of those young guys, go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant because you can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry. If you don't believe these young brothers can be ready to help you repeat, make a move."

Stephen A. went on to admit that while he initially believed in the Warriors' young core, he has lost faith they are good enough to deliver another title to the Warriors. But is a Durant trade really viable?

Golden State Warriors Have The Assets To Bring Back Kevin Durant

Despite the poor play of most of their roster, there is still more than enough talent n the team to compile a pretty decent offer for Durant. A package of James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, and maybe even Jordan Poole would definitely be worthy of consideration if you're the Nets.

No doubt, the Warriors are in the best position to pull off a deal for Durant and it's an idea that has been spreading since before the season began.

"I think the team is the Warriors," said Bill Simmons. "I can't believe I am saying that. My little birdies, and you know my information is usually correct. Guy by the name of Joe Lacob... Pretty enchanted by the dynasty possibilities right now. We can argue whether they're a dynasty already... You bring Kevin Durant back and now it's like, 'could we win the next 3 titles in a row'? Now you're in Russell-Celtics territory. They have the best assets for a trade. They have the most that Brooklyn will be like 'alright, that makes sense'. Then, from a Golden State standpoint, you could say they actually will improve."

The Warriors are not panicking, at least according to Steve Kerr. But that doesn't mean they aren't in some serious trouble.

The truth is, the Warriors desperately need some reinforcements right now, mostly on the defensive end of the floor. if things don't turn around soon, we could see Bob Myers start to give some of these trade scenarios serious consideration.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.