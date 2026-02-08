Tracy McGrady Delivers Bold Claim About His Prime: “Nobody On The Planet Was Better”

Tracy McGrady‘s leap from solid contributor to legitimate superstar happened the moment he put on an Orlando Magic uniform. He had averaged a respectable 15.4 points per game during his time with the Toronto Raptors, but things changed quickly once he landed in Florida. McGrady jumped to 26.8 points per contest in his first season with Orlando during 2000-01, and that was just the beginning.

Two years later, he hit a level that very few players ever reach. McGrady posted 32.1 points per game during the 2002-03 season, beating out Kobe Bryant for the scoring title in the process. If you watched him that year, you saw how completely he could take over a game.

McGrady clearly remembers that stretch as the peak of his career. During a recent appearance on Post Moves with Candace Parker, he was asked which version of himself was the best. His response didn’t leave much room for debate.

“I don’t think anybody on a planet was better than ’03 T Mac. And that includes this cat (Vince Carter) sitting next to me…. nobody on the planet in ’03. I don’t think was better than T Mac. And I’m a stick to that.”

Those numbers from 2002-03 tell quite the story. McGrady’s 32.1 points came alongside 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 45.7% from the field. He outscored some of the league’s best to claim that scoring crown. One would think a season like that would have landed him the MVP award, but it didn’t happen. McGrady finished fourth in the voting, which was actually a career-high for him.

Tim Duncan ended up taking home the trophy after averaging 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 blocks on 51.3% shooting. It’s hard to argue against Duncan’s case when you consider he won his second MVP, second Finals MVP, and second championship all in the same year.

McGrady’s career might not stack up perfectly against every star from that era, but there is no questioning what he could do on the floor. He came into his third season with the Magic as the clear focal point after a couple of disappointing playoff exits. Orlando handed him complete control, and he ran with it. McGrady didn’t force anything either.

He impacted every part of the game. His scoring was obvious, but he also ran the offense, created opportunities for teammates, and grabbed rebounds despite playing on the perimeter. Defensively, his length caused real problems. He got into passing lanes, piled up steals, and even provided help at the rim with his shot-blocking.

He earned an All-Star starting spot and made the All-NBA First Team that season, but what really stood out was how easy he made it all look. McGrady turned difficult plays into routine ones and kept Orlando competitive with a roster that wasn’t exactly loaded with talent.

Teammates would talk about the work he put in behind the scenes, constantly sharpening his handle and perfecting that fadeaway jumper. On a team that was always fighting to stay relevant, McGrady set the tone every single night.

What separated him from most shooting guards was his combination of size, length, and fluidity. Defenders could not match his speed or balance, and during his peak with the Magic, he became one of the most dangerous scorers in basketball.

Night after night, he took over games with shot-making alone. That run was enough to establish him as a legitimate superstar, and clearly, he hasn’t forgotten it.