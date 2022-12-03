Skip to main content

3 Players The Brooklyn Nets Could Trade This Season

The Brooklyn Nets have made a turnaround of sorts after a rather inconsistent start to their 2022-23 season. While Kevin Durant has been their driving force, the team can use a few upgrades if they look at making smart moves while exploring the trade market.

It was a drama-filled start for the side, starting off with the front office firing Steve Nash. They followed it up with the possibility of hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka before finally naming Jacque Vaughn as their head coach.

Couple this with Kyrie Irving's suspension and Durant's bombshell interview, there was enough news on the side even as they attempted to make a marked improvement on the game front.

At the time of writing, the Nets are on a 13-11 run and placed sixth in the East. They have won four of their last five games primarily due to Durant's clinical outings

With Irving and Simmons blowing hot and cold, the team could use some players who can make an instant impact and perhaps even elevate Brooklyn to be a title contender. Ideally, the Indiana pacers duo of Myles Turner and Buddy Hield — names that have been perenially associated with the Los Angeles Lakers could end up as perfect fits for Brooklyn.

Lack of size has been an issue, and the Nets' defense could very well be their bane. Despite what the numbers and the standings suggest, they're miles away from being aspirants to lift the title, and on that note, we take a look at three players who could be traded this season for some major upgrades.

Joe Harris

Rumors of Joe Harris being traded did the rounds last month. The forward/guard is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 boards, 2.2 assists, and 0.6 steals this season and has been a starter in some of the games.

With T.J. Warren's imminent return, Harris' minutes will see a dip. The latter is also in the third year of his four-year, $75 million extension, and that makes him easier to trade. He is slated to make $18,642,857 this season, and $19,928,571 next year. 

With that salary, the Nets could look at finding an All-Star to bolster their chances. Harris' age and injury history will be key factors, but the Nets will be optimistic about finding him a new franchise and acquiring an asset in return.

Ben Simmons

Like Durant and Irving, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons continues to be a name thrown up often in trade talks. And for good reason. It's not really been his season with the Nets as he averages 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists from the 17 games this year.

Simmons' initial run this season was hamstrung with him being fouled out twice, and injuries. While he has shown glimpses of his previous self, the Nets might consider the possibility of trading him and adding another third superstar to their ranks.

The guard is currently playing on a contract that he signed as a member of Philadelphia that pays him $35 million in 2022-2023. He still has over $77 million due from the Nets over the next two seasons.

Is this the deal that could provide multiple quality players, with some solid contracts? Maybe get Turner (owed $18 million this season) and Hield (owed $40 million this year and the next) by working out the numbers?

Nic Claxton

Nic Claxton reportedly wanted out of Brooklyn after all their fiasco so far, and his wish might just come true if the front office considers shipping him, mostly as part of a package deal.

The center is averaging 11.9 points, 8.6 boards, and 2.2 assists from 23 games this season. In his four-year stint with the Nets, he's averaged 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds from 117 regular season skirmishes. He's owed $8.7 million and could be one of the players clubbed with either Harris or Simmons.

Earlier, it was reported that he was in conversation when the Nets looked interested in adding Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. According to Nets Wire, he was reportedly on the trade block and that may be one of the options that the Nets can look at and see if they can trade Claxton while at it.

Player Salaries via HoopsHype.

By Aaron Abhishek
