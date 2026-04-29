Detroit Pistons Are Going Star Hunting: 3 Potential Targets To Elevate Title Chances

After finishing first in the Eastern Conference standings this season (60-22), the Pistons were supposed to be making a run to the NBA Finals. But after falling 3-1 to the Orlando Magic this month, they are now on the verge of elimination in the first round, with roster changes considered an increasingly likely possibility.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons aren’t thinking small for their upcoming overhaul. Rather, they will be aiming to add another bona fide star to the roster to work in tandem with their leading point guard, Cade Cunningham.

“I do expect them to be star hunting or hunting for that type of player,” said ESPN’s Shams Charania on ‘Get Up!’ “You look at a player like Lauri Markkanen, Trey Murphy, those are guys in their 20s, in the prime of their career, and you want players who fit the mold of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duran. That doesn’t mean you’re not opportunistic if you can go get an older, veteran-type player.”

While Trey Murphy is hardly a star, the point stands: Detroit is planning a major addition, and it has the assets to pull it off. To start, they have all of their first-round picks available to trade, meaning they could easily put together a package that includes a massive haul of draft capital. Plus, assuming Cunningham is off limits, it still leaves the Pistons with plenty of valuable players to offer, including young center Jalen Duren, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ($16.8 million), scrappy big man Isaiah Stewart ($15 million), and versatile young swingman Ausar Thompson ($8.7 million).

In the end, it’s possible to predict what the Pistons will do, but it’s likely tied to how this year’s playoffs commence. If the Pistons cannot come back from this deficit, we can expect them to be much more aggressive in pursuing meaningful changes. While their ambitions may be modest for now, the Pistons would be doing a disservice not to at least check in on some key stars while they still have an opportunity. Let’s start with the guy who is almost sure to be swapping jerseys this summer.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Proposed Trade Details

Bucks Receive: Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Duncan Robinson, Daniss Jenkins, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Pistons Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Greek Freak is the ultimate prize this summer, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why. As a 6’11” forward who can run and dribble like a guard, Giannis is one of the NBA’s most coveted superstars, and his relationship with the Bucks appears to have reached a breaking point. That’s why his name is expected to hit the trade market this summer, with various teams already in line, waiting to make an offer.

The Pistons would have to pay a hefty price to outbid their competitors, but it would be worth it for a two-time MVP, NBA champion, and former Defensive Player of the Year who is still in his prime. This season, while limited to 36 games, he dominated the court with averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 62.4% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

2. Lauri Markkanen

Proposed Trade Details

Bucks Receive: Ausar Thompson, Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, 2027 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

Pistons Receive: Lauri Markkanen

If the Pistons want to add star power without gutting their depth, this may be the best route. At 7’1″, Lauri maintains a commanding presence on the court, even if his career has gone criminally underrated. This season, in 42 games for the Jazz, he averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.7% shooting and 35.5% shooting from three. While Markkanen hasn’t made the All-Star roster in a while, he’s the kind of player that contending teams have been eying for years due to his size, versatility, and incredible mobility.

His fit with Jalen Duren might seem questionable on the surface, but his ability to stretch the floor would only enhance the Pistons’ offense and raise their ceiling. At just 28, he’s young enough to be a long-term solution for the Pistons and a permanent co-star to Cunningham. The only question is what it would take to get him, given that the Jazz hold all the leverage (he’s signed through 2029 on a five-year, $238 million contract extension).

3. Devin Booker

Proposed Trade Details

Bucks Receive: Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Jalen Duren (sign and trade), 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

Pistons Receive: Devin Booker

The Suns have tagged Devin Booker as the present and future of their franchise, but we know how quickly things can change in the NBA. After a first-round sweep by the Thunder ended their season, Phoenix is once again facing a brutal summer, and some serious consideration could be given to some major trades. At 29, Booker is probably the best acquisition that the Pistons could hope for. He fills exactly what they need and would make an excellent pairing with Cade Cunningham as a fellow high-skilled guard who can make plays and score in isolation.

Of course, it also means that the price for Booker would be exorbitant. Realistically, the Pistons would have to part with all of their best assets, and maybe even secure a sign-and-trade with Jalen Duren to make it work. While trading Duren is not preferred, it would finally settle the trepidations surrounding his impending pay raise. Ultimately, a trade like this would be a risky maneuver for both sides, but a chance to start fresh with assets that work toward their goals.