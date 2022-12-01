Skip to main content

NBA Insider Says Nets And Hawks Have "Touched Base" About John Collins Trade

nets john collins

John Collins is known for being an athletic big man with shooting ability. While he is definitely talented, this season has been rough for him. John Collins is only averaging 12.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 1.3 APG while shooting 21.9% from beyond the arc.

Due to his struggles, it seems as though the Atlanta Hawks might consider trading John Collins. It was previously reported that the forward could be traded by the Hawks to avoid "looming luxury tax concerns".

Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season.

It seems as though the Atlanta Hawks are already discussing potential moves involving John Collins. NBA insider Ian Begley has recently reported that the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets have touched base on a John Collins trade.

I'm told the Nets have touched base with Atlanta on John Collins... The Nets I think in search of some help along the frontline. John Collins could certainly help them, I'm not sure

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets do end up trading for John Collins in the future. He would certainly be a good fit with the team and could play a complementary role behind the team's stars.

The Brooklyn Nets Could Also Make Other Trades

Aside from trading for John Collins, it seems as though the Brooklyn Nets could also be interested in making other moves. It was previously reported that the team is interested in trading Joe Harris.

Both the Lakers and Nets are among the top five teams in player payroll this season. Both are also subject to a hefty luxury tax for having repeatedly gone over the threshold the last few years. That’s why the Nets, league sources said, also hope to move long-range shooter Joe Harris, who is set to make $18 million this year and $19 million next season.

Obviously, it is unclear where the Brooklyn Nets would move Joe Harris. Perhaps he could even be included in the team's trade for John Collins. It is clear that the team is exploring any options to make the team better.

Hopefully, we see the Brooklyn Nets figure out a way to build a competitive team around Kevin Durant. They already have a lot of talent, and a few moves could help them become a legitimate championship contender.

