Credit: Fadeaway World

When it comes to the most successful NBA franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers are considered at the top. The team has won 18 championships since entering the league as one of the original franchises. From their time in Minneapolis from 1948 to 1960, the team was successful right from the start by winning six championships during that span, which included one NPL title in 1948. Then, the team moved to Los Angeles in 1960 and added 12 more banners.

Given the amount of talent the franchise owns in its history, narrowing the choices down to just 10 players is a tough task. There are nearly 20 players or more that could own a spot but in the end, a top-10 list deserves only 10 players. Given the high volume of wins, the honorable mentions list is long but also deserving. Getting recognized as the all-time greatest Los Angeles Lakers is truly special recognition.

Here are the top 10 greatest Los Angeles Lakers players of all time.

Honorable Mentions

Byron Scott

Credit: Getty Images

Years in Los Angeles: 11 (1983-1993)

Los Angeles: 15.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 14.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 3x NBA Champion (1985, 1987, 1988), All-Rookie First Team (1984)

The longtime guard for the Lakers was a consistent force for the team for many years during the Showtime era. With Magic Johnson in the fold, the team didn’t need a point guard to shine. However, Scott filled in his role very well. Scott was a great complement or backup, given the year, for 11 seasons. Scott worked his way into ninth all-time for points as he owns 12,780 points.

Scott is one of four players who own at least 1,000 steals with the franchise. His 1,038 steals is third all-time. He is one of nine players who own 800 games played and is tied for eighth with 846 games played. Three-point shooting was a strength for Scott, as his 595 three-point field goals are fourth-best.

Anthony Davis

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 4 (2019-Present)

Los Angeles: 24.6 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Career: 23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (2020), 2x All-Star (2020, 2021), All-NBA First Team (2020), All-Defensive First Team (2020)

Anthony Davis has time to get into the record books. He is in the midst of his fourth season with the Lakers and has many years to come after signing an extension with the team recently. Davis was a key piece of the team winning a championship in 2020. He cost a haul of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and first-round picks.

In his first year, Davis was a First-Team All-NBA selection and an All-Defensive First-Team player. He nearly won the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Paired alongside LeBron James, the Lakers were back to relevance and charged their way to a title. Without Davis, that would not have happened.

Jamaal Wilkes

Credit: Getty Images

Years in Los Angeles: 8 (1977-1985)

Los Angeles: 18.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 17.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 4x NBA Champion (1975, 1980, 1982, 1985), 2x All-Star (1981, 1983), 2x All-Defensive Second Team (1976, 1977), No. 52 retired by Lakers

Wilkes won three championships as a key player during the Showtime era, but we cannot forget that he was an All-Star during two years of the 80s decade. Wilkes owns 10,601 career points which have him pegged 10th on the all-time leaderboard. Wilkes didn’t ride the coattails of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, considering he averaged 18.4 points per game during his eight-year career.

Before the Showtime era started, Wilkes was an All-Defensive caliber player as well. He is one of nine players to own at least 700 steals with the franchise. His 706 career steals are ranked ninth all-time. He is one of the few players to have his jersey retired. All in all, he earned his stature as an all-time Laker great.

Michael Cooper

Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 12 (1978-1990)

Los Angeles: 8.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 8.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Honors: 5x NBA Champion (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988), Defensive Player of the Year (1987), 5x All-Defensive First Team (1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988), 3x All-Defensive Second Team (1981, 1983, 1986)

There are going to be some very skilled offensive players on this list. What we cannot overlook is the defensive side of the ball. Cooper is the only player in Laker history to win Defensive Player of the Year. While Cooper is a five-time champion, he is also a five-time All-Defensive First Team member as well. In his 12-year career, Cooper made eight All-Defensive Teams.

Cooper knew his role with the team. He didn’t need to score. He had a job to do and he excelled at it. Cooper’s 3,666 career assists are ranked fifth all-time, as is his 1,033 career steals. Cooper is one of five players to own at least 1,000 steals in his career with the Lakers. He also makes an appearance in the top 10 for blocks with 523 blocks, good for 10th place.

Pau Gasol

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 7 (2008-2014)

Los Angeles: 17.7 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.6 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Career: 17.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.5 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (2009, 2010), 3x All-Star (2009-2011), All-NBA Second Team (2011), 2x All-NBA Third Team (2009, 2010)

Like Anthony Davis was to LeBron James, Pau Gasol was the same player as Kobe Bryant. Both players own a comparable Lakers resume but Gasol won two championships. When the Lakers acquired Gasol from the Grizzlies, it was a major momentum swing. The Lakers made the NBA Finals in 2008 but were defeated by the Celtics. Then, the team rode consecutive All-Star seasons to win back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Each year, Gasol was an All-NBA player. He was 0.1 rebounds away from averaging a double-double with the Lakers. He is ranked 10th on the blocks list, finishing as one of nine players to own at least 600 blocks in his career as his 607 blocks rank ninth. The longtime teammate and friend to Bryant were exactly what the Lakers needed to be champions.

Vern Mikkelsen

Credit: AP Photo/Matty Zimmerman

Years in Los Angeles: 10 (1949-1959)

Los Angeles: 14.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.2 APG

Career: 14.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.2 APG

Honors: 4x NBA Champion (1950, 1952-1954), 6x All-Star (1951-1953, 1955-1957), 4x All-NBA Second Team (1951-1953, 1955), No. 19 honored by Lakers

When the Lakers were based in Minneapolis, Mikkelsen was one of the first superstars. The Lakers won four NBA championships with Mikkelsen playing a huge role. He was a six-time All-Star and made four All-NBA teams. He was a rebounding machine and was the all-time leader in rebounds when he retired.

It’s been a long time since 1959, so naturally, that record has fallen. With that said, Mikkelsen is ranked seventh all-time with 5,940 career rebounds. He was also a decent free-throw shooter as well. There are six players in franchise history with at least 3,000 career rebounds. Mikkelsen just missed it with 2,969 career free throws, which ranks eighth all-time.

Jim Pollard

Credit: Los Angeles Times

Years in Los Angeles: 7 (1948-1955)

Los Angeles: 13.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.2 APG

Career: 13.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.2 APG

Honors: 5x NBA Champion (1949, 1950, 1952-1954), 4x All-Star (1951, 1952, 1954, 1955), 2x All-NBA First Team (1949, 1950), 2x All-NBA Second Team (1952, 1954)

Another original great was Jim Pollard. He was one of the first players to ever be recognized as an All-NBA First Team selection in 2949. In seven seasons, he made four All-Star appearances and four All-NBA selections. Pollard was the third piece alongside Mikkelsen and George Mikan that made the Minneapolis Lakers hard to beat.

Pollard was nicknamed “The Kangaroo Kid” for his leaping ability. He was said to be able to dunk from the foul line, while he was also gifted with a tremendous corner three-point shot. While Pollard doesn’t rank in any major stat categories, he provided a key role for five championship teams.

Gail Goodrich

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 9 (1965-1968, 1970-1976)

Los Angeles: 19.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Career: 18.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (1972), 4x All-Star (1972-1975), All-NBA First Team (1974), No. 25 retired by Lakers

Goodrich was a Laker for a brief period in the opening stage of his career and then joined the Suns. When he came back, the Lakers were back to being championship contenders. Goodrich had a strong four-season stretch between 1972 to 1975 where he averaged 25.9, 23.9, 25.3, and 22.6 points per game. He was an All-NBA First Team selection in 1974 and helped the team win a championship in 1972.

For his scoring, he is one of seven players to own at least 13,000 career points. His 13,044 career points are seventh-best all-time. He is also ranked seventh in career assists with 2,863. Goodrich also has spots on free throws made (2,830) at ninth place and is 10th in minutes played with 21,765. He earned his right to have his number retired.

10. LeBron James

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 5 (2018-Present)

Los Angeles: 27.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 8.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Career: 27.1 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.8 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (2020), Finals MVP (2020), 4x All-Star (2018-2022), All-NBA First Team (2020), All-NBA Second Team (2021), 2x All-NBA Third Team (2019, 2022), Assists Leader (2020)

LeBron James creeps into the top-10 best Lakers with his resume. When he left the Cavaliers, he was already a three-time champion, having won two titles with the Heat and one title with the Cavaliers. He embarked on an injury-plagued season his first year but then the team traded for Anthony Davis and his play rose as well. James changed his style of game, became the team’s starting point guard, and led the league in assists. The Lakers were a top defensive team and rose through the playoffs to claim the 2020 championship.

James won the Finals MVP Award, his fourth overall and with his third team. Despite playing for five years, James is ranked fifth in team history in three-point field goals with 565. He is on pace to overtake Byron Scott for fourth at 595. In his older years, James changed his game to make this team successful. With a ring, assists crown, and nearly winning a scoring title a year ago, there is not much more he could do for this franchise.

9. Wilt Chamberlain

Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles 5 (1968-1973)

Los Angeles: 17.7 PPG, 19.2 RPG, 4.3 APG

Career: 30.1 PPG, 22.9 RPG, 4.4 APG

Honors: NBA Champion (1972), Finals MVP (1972), 4x All-Star (1969, 1971-1973), All-NBA Second Team (1972), 2x All-Defensive First Team (1972, 1973), 4x Rebounding Champion (1969, 1971-1973), No. 13 retired by Lakers

Chamberlain was similar to James when he came to the Lakers. He was not the same player that was going to score 100 points in a game. Instead, he was asked to focus on rebounding, while the coaching staff developed his passing game. Chamberlain nearly averaged 20 rebounds a game in five years and pounded the ball inside. For his efforts, his 6,524 rebounds remain fifth all-time.

Without Chamberlain’s revised game, the Lakers would not have won the championship in 1972. While Gail Goodrich carried the slack offensively, it was Chamberlain that was a rebounding force and interior defensive man. He won the rebounding title in four of his five seasons and would have won more All-Defensive nods had the award been out longer.

8. James Worthy

Years in Los Angeles: 12 (1982-1994)

Los Angeles: 17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Career: 17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Honors: 3x NBA Champion (1985, 1987, 1988), Finals MVP (1988), 7x All-Star (1986-1992), 2x All-NBA Third Team (1990, 1991), All-Rookie First Team (1983), No. 42 retired by Lakers

When the Lakers drafted Worthy with the No. 1 overall pick, the team thought the way every team thinks when they get a No. 1 pick. That he was going to be special. Worthy was special and an integral part of the Showtime era. With seven All-Star appearances in 12 seasons, Worthy was the third piece of the big three with the Showtime Lakers. To prove his significance, he added a Finals MVP Award in 1988.

Worthy spent his entire 12-year career with the Lakers. He finished with 16,320 points which rank sixth best all-time. He also had 2,791 career assists (9th), 624 blocks (7th), and 2,447 made free throws (10th). Where worthy stood above all was his steals. He ranks third with 1,041 steals. He was also durable, having played in 926 games, which ranks fourth.

7. George Mikan

Credit: Getty Images

Years in Los Angeles: 7 (1948-1954, 1955-1956)

Los Angeles: 23.1 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 2.8 APG

Career: 23.1 PPG, 13.4 RPG, 2.8 APG

Honors: 5x NBA Champion (1949, 1950, 1952-1954), 4x All-Star (1951-1954), All-Star Game MVP (1953), 6x All-NBA First Team (1949-1954), 3x Scoring Champion (1949-1951), NBA Rebounding Leader (1953), No. 99 retired by Lakers

The leaderboards on the Lakers do not do Mikan justice. Mikan is sixth with 3,068 made free throws. He does not appear on the points, rebounds, assists, steals, or blocks chart. He did not have the longevity of his career for it. Why? Mikan often played through injuries. There is documentation to prove he played through numerous foot injuries, which is why his career ended so early.

Mikan pushed through the pain to carry the Lakers to five championships. He won three consecutive scoring titles and he is the reason the NBA had to create a three-second rule because he was too dominant in the post. If Mikan had the medical staff for today's game, his career might have doubled. With that said, the sample size of these seven seasons is enough to point out that he belongs right where he is on this list.

6. Elgin Baylor

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 14 (1958-1972)

Los Angeles: 27.4 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 4.3 APG

Career: 27.4 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 4.3 APG

Honors: 11x All-Star (1959-1965, 1967-1970), All-Star Game MVP (1959), 10x All-NBA First Team (1959-1965, 1967-1969), Rookie of the Year (1959), No. 22 retired by Lakers

You know you have a special list when Elgin Baylor is listed as the sixth-best player on it. To recap, Baylor is an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA First Team selection but is ranked sixth on this list. The main reason for his spot is that he did not win a championship. While he was technically a part of the roster during the 1972 championship team, he did not play due to injury so he is not credited for it.

What he did do during his 14-year career was keep these Lakers in contention. The Lakers often met the Bill Russell-led Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals during the 1960s. However, the team could never get past the 11-time champion. While Baylor fell victim in that regard, he left the Lakers as the all-time leading scorer with 23,149 career points. That now ranks fourth. He also ranks seventh in assists (3,650), ninth in games played (846), third in minutes (33,863), and third in free throws made (5,763), He is one of three players to ever record at least 5,000 free throws with the Lakers.

5. Jerry West

Years in Los Angeles: 14 (1960-1974)

Los Angeles: 27.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.7 APG, 2.6 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Career: 27.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.7 APG, 2.6 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (1972), Finals MVP (1969), 14x All-Star (1961-1974), All-Star Game MVP (1972), 10x All-NBA First Team (1962-1967, 1970-1973), 2x All-NBA Second Team (1968, 1969), 4x All-Defensive First Team (1970-1973), 2x All-Defensive Second Team (1968, 1969), Scoring Champion (1970), Assists Leader (1972), No. 44 retired by Lakers

Baylor had a longtime running mate during those years in Jerry West. The man who was donned as the NBA logo was a monster for opposing teams during the 60s. West had many accolades, but the record that stands out was his former free throws record. His 7,160 made free throws are ranked second in franchise history to this day. It proves how West continuously got to the line and cashed in during an era where there was not a three-point line.

West was one of the most durable players ever, playing in 932 games which are ranked third as is his 36,571 minutes. He is one of three players to reach over 35,000 minutes of playing time with the Lakers. His 25,192 career points with the team were a record that stood for many years until a special Laker came to town many years later. West also ranks third in assists (6,238) and tenth in rebounds (5,366). Not to mention, he is the only player in NBA history to win the Finals MVP Award on a losing team (1969). He eventually won a title in 1972 but was not the best player at the time.

4. Shaquille O’Neal

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 8 (1996-2004)

Los Angeles: 27.0 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 2.5 BPG

Career: 23.7 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.5 APG, 0.6 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Honors: 3x NBA Champion (2000-2002), 3x Finals MVP (2000-2002), MVP Award (2000), 7x All-Star (1997-1998, 2000-2004), 2x All-Star Game MVP (2000, 2004), 6x All-NBA First Team (1998, 2000-2004), All-NBA Second Team (1999), 3x All-Defensive Second Team (2000, 2001, 2004), Scoring Champion (2000), No. 34 retired by Lakers

The league knew how special Shaq was during the 90s. When the Orlando Magic had him for the first part of his career, O’Neal led the team to the NBA Finals in 1995. After four years, O’Neal wanted to go to a bigger market. He went full Hollywood and joined the Lakers where he spent eight dominant seasons. With Shaq in the fold, the Lakers made the NBA Finals four times and won three consecutive Finals and Finals MVP Awards from 2000 to 2002. When you look at one of the most dominant individual seasons of all time, take a look at what he did during the 1999-00 season alone when he was the MVP, scoring champion, and Finals MVP.

O’Neal has his name all over the leaderboards. He is ranked seventh in points (13,895), sixth in rebounds (6,090), and second in blocks (1,278). He is one of three players to own at least 1,000 career blocks with the team. There was no other dominant player than O’Neal during his time. Had he not had beef with Kobe Bryant, he might have finished his career with the team and the Lakers might have won another title or two. Instead, we can relish the great career that did happen.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 14 (1975-1989)

Los Angeles: 22.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 2.5 BPG

Career: 24.6 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 2.6 BPG

Honors: 5x NBA Champion (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988), Finals MVP (1985), 3x MVP Award (1976, 1977, 1980), 13x All-Star (1976, 1977, 1979-1989), 6x All-NBA First Team (1976, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1986), 4x All-NBA Second Team (1978, 1979, 1983, 1985), 3x All-Defensive First Team (1979-1981), 4x All-Defensive Second Team (1976-1978, 1984), Rebounding Champion (1976), No. 33 retired by Lakers

Some could call him the best player of the Showtime era while some could say he was the number two. With that said, any franchise would love to have a “number two” that eventually was the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and one of the best overall players ever to play the game. Abdul-Jabbar was already a superstar in Milwaukee, having won a Finals MVP with the Bucks before arriving. Like O’Neal, he wanted a bigger market and he took Los Angeles for a fun ride for 14 years.

Abdul-Jabbar did everything you could dream of doing in a career. He was a three-time MVP, a Finals MVP, and a big-time contributor for five championship teams. For his career, he ranks third in points (24,176). He is one of two players with at least 10,000 career rebounds, ranking second to Elgin Baylor. He owns the franchise record for blocks with 2,964 and was the all-time leader in minutes (37,492) when he retired but now ranks second. Among other accomplishments, he is second in games played (1,093), sixth in steals (983), sixth in assists (3,652), and fifth in free throws made (4,305).

2. Magic Johnson

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles 13 (1979-1991, 1995-96)

Los Angeles: 19.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 11.2 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Career: 19.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 11.2 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 5x NBA Champion (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988), 3x Finals MVP (1980, 1982, 1987), 3x MVP Award (1987, 1989, 1990), 12x All-Star (1980, 1982-1992), 2x All-Star Game MVP (1990, 1992), 9x All-NBA First Team (1982-1991), All-NBA Second Team (1982), All-Rookie Team (1980), 4x Assists Leader (1982, 1984, 1986, 1987), 2x Steals Leader (1981, 1982), No. 32 retired by Lakers

Blame the disease for Magic Johnson being ranked second because if he played the full NBA career, he might have won a sixth or seventh championship. Johnson was in his prime before he was forced to step away from the game at 31 years old. Even with leaving early, his legacy cements him as the greatest point guard of all time. Johnson owns the franchise record for assists with a legendary mark of 10,141 assists. He was a freak of nature at the position, where he also scored, rebounded, and defended.

Johnson is fifth in career points (17,707), fourth in rebounds (6,559), and second in steals (1,724). Even though his career ended early, he was durable for his time as his 906 career games ranked sixth best. With Johnson, the Showtime era would have never happened. He was the maestro of that decade. He was also the team’s best player during that time, as evidenced by his three Finals MVP Awards, which he won playing alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

1. Kobe Bryant

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Los Angeles: 20 (1996-2016)

Los Angeles: 25.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career: 25.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors: 5x NBA Champion (2000-02, 2009, 2010), 2x Finals MVP (2009, 2010), MVP Award (2008), 18x All-Star (1998, 2000-2016), 4x All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011), 11x All-NBA First Team (2002-2004, 2006-2013), 2x All-NBA Second Team (2000, 2001), 2x All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005), 9x Al-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003, 2004, 2006-2011), 3x All-Defensive Second Team (2001, 2002, 2012), 2x Scoring Champion (2006, 2007), Slam Dunk Contest Champion (1997), All-Rookie Second Team (1997), No. 8 & 24 retired by Lakers

The greatest Laker of all time has to be Kobe Bryant. The man spent two decades of his life playing for the organization. It didn’t matter if he was 19 years old or in his 30s with a significant injury, he thought he was better than you. That “Mamba” mentality was a global sensation. It taught kids to have that type of swagger when going into a game. “Kobe” wasn’t just a name for the Lakers. It was the name you said when you shot a paper into a trash bin. Without Bryant, the Lakers would not have been during the 2000s.

While O’Neal played his part during the three-peat, Bryant proved he could lead the Lakers to a title without him. He did it twice and won an MVP Award of his own, as well as back-to-back Finals MVP Awards. Bryant worked his way to numerous franchise records. That includes points (33,643), steals (1,944), games played (1,346), minutes (48,637), three-point field goals (1,827), and made free throws (8,378). To put it into perspective, there are 1,440 minutes in a day. Bryant dedicated 33.7 days worth of playing time for the Lakers. There was nobody else like him and we lost him too early. Bryant may be gone forever, but his legacy will always live on.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next