Klay Thompson Names His 5 Greatest Shooters In NBA History

Klay Thompson recently weighed in on one of the most debated topics in basketball history: the greatest shooters the NBA has ever seen. Appearing on Almost Athletes with Dude Perfect, Thompson was asked to name his top five shooters of all time, and his answers reflected both respect for the game’s evolution and an appreciation for the players who defined different shooting eras.

“Obviously, you’ve got to say Steph. 4,200 makes at like a 42% clip is ridiculous, especially with all the volume. And then for me, Ray Allen, because he was the all-time leader for so long until Steph took over. Just Ray’s ability to shoot off the move with the ball in his hands, and that shot he had in the 2014 NBA Finals, that was one of the greatest shots in league history for me. He was a huge inspiration growing up.

Gosh, this is where it gets really hard. I mean, you’ve got to say Reggie. Reggie’s so great. I love watching Reggie’s highlight tape. He was the first real player to really use the three-point line as his main weapon. For a guy who got into scuffles with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, I had so much respect for him and his competitive nature.

And then four, five, it gets so hard. I’m going to say number four, it’s hard not to say Larry Bird, because although he didn’t shoot the volume of threes, he was so efficient in his shooting. He just won, I think, three three-point contests and did one with his warm-up on.

So many greats. Dirk, even his 2011 run. Look at his shooting numbers. They’re insane. He shot 45% from three for the whole playoffs. I’m going to go with those five.”

Stephen Curry stands alone as the gold standard of shooting. He is the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers with 4,233 makes, shooting 42.2% from deep across his career. No player in league history has combined that level of efficiency with such extreme volume, often off the dribble and well beyond the arc.

Ray Allen held the all-time three-point record for nearly a decade before Curry passed him. He finished his career with 2,973 made threes while shooting at 40.0% from long range. Allen was deadly both spotting up and sprinting off screens, and his clutch shooting moments remain legendary.

Reggie Miller retired as the greatest shooter the game had seen at the time. He made 2,560 three-pointers at nearly 39.5% accuracy in an era when teams barely emphasized the shot. Miller weaponized movement and stamina, turning the three-point line into his primary offensive tool.

Larry Bird did not rely on volume, but his efficiency and confidence were unmatched. Bird finished his career shooting nearly 37.6% from three, with 649 makes, and backed it up by winning three straight Three-Point Contests. His shooting came with a level of swagger that defined greatness.

Dirk Nowitzki changed the perception of shooting for big men. He made 1,982 three-pointers in his career while shooting around 38 .0% from deep. His 2011 playoff run remains one of the most efficient shooting performances ever by a superstar forward.

It is also worth noting that Thompson himself sits just behind Allen historically, with 2,832 career three-pointers made while shooting above 40.2%. He is on pace to surpass Allen on the all-time list by next season. Interestingly, Klay had shared his list of the five greatest shooters just a few months ago, and that version featured Kevin Durant and himself in place of Dirk and Bird.

In the end, Thompson’s list was less about ranking eras against each other and more about honoring the shooters who pushed the craft forward, from pioneers like Bird and Miller to modern icons like Curry.

