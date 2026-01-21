Nuggets HC Provides Injury Updates On Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, And Jonas Valanciunas

In light of several key rotation players being sidelined, including Nikola Jokic and Cam Johnson, the Denver Nuggets‘ resilience has been impressive. Still, questions about whether the Nuggets can sustain without them are being raised.

Coming off a 115-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver’s roster issues have become more apparent. On this note, Nuggets head coach David Adelman shared an update on the recovery of his key players.

“It’s just been a very up-and-down process,” Adelman stated. “Not to sound vague. That’s the truth. There are good days and bad days.”

“Cam [Johnson] hasn’t gone through contact, but he’s gone through some pace and some burst stuff, which is good to see.”

“Jonas has looked good,” Adelman continued. “But there is a timetable to that, with that injury. He could redo that very easily. He feels really good right now, but we have to get him through these tests. Play some three-on-three, some four-on-four, up to five-on-five, before we feel comfortable with him.”

When speaking about Nikola Jokic, however, Adelman didn’t appear too certain of the superstar’s progress, as he stated:

“Nikola is out in the same way as Cam, just kind of up and down.”

The progress made by Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas appears to be largely positive. Both Johnson and Valanciunas were seen working out ahead of the game, with reports stating that Valanciunas even dunked during warmups. Regardless, all three players remain out indefinitely.

The Nuggets have benefited from the performances of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon thus far. To that point, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson have also played a key role in the absence of some key players, which has been a testament to Denver’s depth. Still, given the team’s title aspirations, having the starters back in action will be a priority.

Jonas Valanciunas Likely To Start For The Nuggets

Amid the several concerns in the Nuggets’ lineup, fielding a shorthanded big man rotation has probably been the biggest one. With Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas both sidelined, the Nuggets’ big man depth has been thin.

However, David Adelman hinted at a positive move that could help address this issue. While addressing why he was being cautious with Valanciunas’ return, he shared:

“I can’t get Jonas back and then run him into the ground. So we have to find a baseline for what’s appropriate for him once he gets back. Because immediately, he’ll most likely be our starting center.”

Valanciunas’ addition to the starting lineup could address the need for a legitimate big man on the floor for the Nuggets. But the update raises concerns about the severity of Nikola Jokic’s injury, despite reports indicating that he resumed on-court work.

When available, it has been established that Jokic is among the league’s best players. Given that he is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game, he is the driving force behind the Nuggets’ success.

Since sustaining a knee injury, Jokic has missed 12 games. In this period, the Nuggets have posted a 7-5 record, which is noteworthy. But considering that the Nuggets have lost two consecutive games, it is evident that the team is running out of steam, emphasizing the need for reinforcements.