Pistons vs. Raptors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

A game between two East playoff teams lands in a very different spot for each side. The Pistons host the Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Pistons are 54-21 and first in the East, while the Raptors are 42-32 and fifth. The Pistons are 28-9 at home, and the Raptors are 21-16 on the road.

The Pistons are coming off a 114-110 overtime loss to the Thunder on Monday, while the Raptors blasted the Magic 139-87 on Sunday. These teams have split the season series 1-1, so this is the tiebreaker game.

Scottie Barnes has put up 18.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for the Raptors, while RJ Barrett has added 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

For the Pistons, Jalen Duren is putting up 19.3 points and 10.6 rebounds, while Tobias Harris has added 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Cade Cunningham is still sidelined with an injury, trimming his chances of an All-NBA team.

The pressure is different on each bench: the Pistons are protecting the top seed, and the Raptors are trying to stay clear of the play-in line.

Injury Report

Pistons

Cade Cunningham: Out (left lung pneumothorax)

Caris LeVert: Questionable (right knee patellar tendinopathy)

Marcus Sasser: Questionable (right hip strain)

Jalen Duren: Probable (right knee injury management)

Tobias Harris: Probable (left hip injury management)

Duncan Robinson: Probable (right hip injury management)

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley: Out (right foot plantar fasciitis)

Jamison Battle: Out (illness)

Brandon Ingram: Questionable (right heel inflammation)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Questionable (lower back spasms)

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons come in with the stronger full-season profile. They own a 117.4 offensive rating and a 109.5 defensive rating, which puts them among the best two-way teams in the league. They are also scoring 117.4 points per game, grabbing 45.7 rebounds, handing out 27.4 assists, forcing 17.1 opponent turnovers, and producing 10.5 steals plus 6.3 blocks per game. That is a team that can perform on both ends of the floor each night.

The rebounding edge is one of the clearest matchup points. The Pistons are at 45.7 boards per game, while the Raptors sit at 42.3. That difference matters because the Raptors do a lot of good work in the half-court when they can get set and move the ball side to side. Extra possessions make that harder. If the Pistons win the glass and keep the Raptors to one shot, they can control the shape of the game without needing huge shot-making runs.

There is also a pressure angle that fits the Pistons well. They force 17.1 opponent turnovers per game, and they are one of the most disruptive defenses in the league with those steal and block numbers. The Raptors move the ball well, but they do not have elite spacing all over the floor, and they are only middle of the pack offensively. If the Pistons speed up decisions at the point of attack, they can turn this into a game of rushed reads and broken possessions.

The home split pushes in the same direction. The Pistons are 28-9 at home, and even without Cunningham, they have kept winning. They beat the Timberwolves on the road on Saturday, and even in the Thunder loss, they pushed a top team into overtime while missing major creators. That says a lot about their floor in this spot. They do not need a perfect offensive night to stay in control because the defense, rebounding, and effort-based play keep showing up.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors have a real case because their style can make this uncomfortable. They are averaging 29.3 assists per game, which is one of the best marks in the league, and they are also getting 8.8 steals a night. At home, they have posted a 115.2 offensive rating and a 112.0 defensive rating, and even on the full season, they sit at a 115.1 offensive rating and 113.4 defensive rating. This is not a team that survives only on one scorer getting hot. It can share the ball, create movement, and defend with activity.

The recent form is strong as well. The Raptors beat the Pelicans 119-106, then destroyed the Magic 139-87 with a 31-0 run in the first half. That shows how dangerous they can be when the passing game gets rolling, and Barnes starts directing traffic. The Pistons are the better team overall, but the Raptors are not walking in cold. They have won two straight and looked sharp offensively in both games.

There is also a clean matchup argument on the perimeter. The Pistons can pressure the ball, but they are not a great three-point shooting team themselves at 35.0%, and Cunningham being out changes a lot about their offensive structure. If the Raptors keep the game in front, limit second chances, and make the Pistons create without their best table-setter, the Pistons can look much more ordinary in the half-court.

The last piece is simple. The season series is tied 1-1, and the Raptors have already shown they can score enough to beat this defense when the ball movement is clean. If they keep the turnover count under control and get enough shot creation from the wings, they have a path to steal this one despite the road setting.

X-Factors

Ausar Thompson should be the main swing piece. He has posted 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 steals this season. His value in this matchup goes beyond scoring. The Pistons need his defense on the perimeter, his rebounding, and his ability to create extra possessions with deflections and transition plays. If Thompson brings energy on both ends, the Pistons can tilt the game with athleticism and disruption.

Daniss Jenkins is the other Pistons name that can shape this game. He is at 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season, with 41.1% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three. His job is simple but important. He has to settle the offense, handle the pressure, and keep the ball moving so the Pistons do not fall into empty possessions without Cunningham. If Jenkins plays under control and creates decent looks early in the clock, the Pistons can lean on their defense and rebounding from there.

Jakob Poeltl gives the Raptors a very different look when he is involved. He has put up 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21 games this season. The Raptors need his screening, his finishing around the rim, and his work on the glass against a Pistons team that wants to control the paint. If Poeltl keeps the game physical and steals extra possessions inside, the Raptors have a better chance to survive Detroit’s pressure defense.

Jamal Shead is another key piece because this game could easily turn on guard play and decision-making. He has recorded 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season, along with 0.9 steals. The Raptors need him to get them into actions quickly, protect the ball, and make sure the offense does not get stuck when the Pistons bring pressure at the point of attack. If Shead stays organized and keeps the tempo clean, the Raptors can make this a much more competitive half-court game.

Prediction

The Pistons are still the pick. The Raptors have enough ball movement and recent momentum to make this competitive, but the Pistons have the better full-season profile, the stronger home record, and the more reliable defensive base. That is a strong formula against a Raptors team that has to be very clean to win this matchup on the road.

Prediction: Pistons 114, Raptors 108