Dillon Brooks Throws Shade At Draymond Green: 200 Players Better Than Him

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has no love for Draymond Green, so it wasn’t a surprise that he agreed with Kenyon Martin’s viral comments about him. Martin recently claimed that he could name 200 players better than Green, when Nick Young stated his former Golden State Warriors teammate is a top 10 player of the 2010s.

Martin later named 44 power forwards who are better than Green, and all of this appears to have come to Brooks’ attention thanks to Bleacher Report’s post on Instagram.

Brooks left a simple two-word comment on the post, which made it clear he concurred with everything Martin had to say.

“No Cap.”

Green is almost certainly going to have a lot to say if he does find out about Brooks’ comment. These two have been firing shots at each other for years now. It all began when the Warriors faced off against Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2022.

Brooks infamously left Gary Payton II with a broken elbow in Game 2 and has been a very disliked figure in the Bay Area ever since. The Warriors would end up winning the series in six games to earn bragging rights and went on to win the championship as well.

Green ruthlessly taunted Brooks on multiple occasions when the teams met for the first time the following season. That unsurprisingly didn’t go down too well with the Canadian.

Brooks took some big shots at Green a few months later, stating many wouldn’t have known who he was if he weren’t playing for the Warriors. You knew the 2017 DPOY wasn’t going to let any of that slide.

Green destroyed Brooks on his podcast, stating the Grizzlies are not ready to compete for a championship because of him. Unfortunately for him, he made these comments just before the Grizzlies blew out the Warriors 131-110.

The win gave Brooks the perfect opportunity to fire back. He ripped Green for trying to put his teammates against him and bluntly stated he had never gotten into a physical altercation with a teammate. Brooks was, of course, referring to that infamous punch on Jordan Poole.

Things then did quiet down a bit between these two for a while after that, but their hatred for each other reignited when Brooks’ Houston Rockets took on the Warriors in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Brooks called Green a dirty player after Game 2, which the Rockets won 109-94 to tie the series. The Warriors took the next two games, though, to go up 3-1, and the series appeared over then.

The Rockets then won the next two to take the series to a do-or-die Game 7, but the Warriors won it 103-89, knocking them out of the playoffs. Brooks didn’t shake hands with the Warriors after the loss, and Green ripped him for it. He called him a “sucka” who ran off the court.

Green has had the last laugh when it matters most in this feud, but that isn’t stopping Brooks from firing shots at him. We’ll soon see these two face off against each other twice in three days when the Suns take on the Warriors on Dec. 18 and then 20. There’s a good chance that some kind of drama will unfold on the court.

As for how these two have fared this season, one could argue that Brooks has played better. He is averaging 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. His play has contributed to the Suns surprisingly being sixth in the Western Conference with an 11-6 record.

Green, meanwhile, has put up 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. His Warriors are presently eighth in the West with a 9-9 record, and not many would have predicted they’d be behind the Suns.