Kevin Durant Asks Fan To Delete Clip Of His Embarrassing 2011 3-Point Contest Performance

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Durant is a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 shooting club and can score from just about everywhere on the court.

For all of Durant’s shooting prowess, though, he also put up one of the worst performances in the history of the three-point contest at All-Star Weekend. He infamously scored just six points back in 2011 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and a clip of that woeful showing recently resurfaced on X.

Kevin Durant in the 2011 3PT Contest: 6 PTS

5/25 3PM (20%)

1/5 on Moneyballs How did his PR team wipe this off the internet 😭pic.twitter.com/XpHGvGNfIZ — NBA Tour Dates (@NBATourDates) February 14, 2026

Durant made just five of his 25 shots there, which is just terrible. The fact that one of them was a moneyball meant he avoided entering the record books.

The record for the fewest points in a contest is five, held by Michael Jordan, of all people, and Detlef Schrempf. Jordan wasn’t a great three-point shooter, though, so it’s not a surprise he laid an egg.

You’d have never expected someone like Durant, who has shot 39.0% from three for his career, to struggle this badly. The 37-year-old tends to have a clever clapback when someone trolls him on social media, but he knew there was nothing he could say here. Durant hilariously begged for the clip to be deleted.

“U funky m*er…delete this bro…please???”

U funky mfer…delete this bro…please??? https://t.co/2wk2aiJNfj — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 14, 2026

Safe to say that is not getting deleted. You better believe Durant’s critics on X are going to keep bringing this up now when he argues with them.

As Kenny Smith pointed out in commentary, that wasn’t Durant’s natural shooting form. He changed it for whatever reason and paid the price.

While Jordan never participated in the contest after his disastrous showing in 1990, Durant would take part again the following year. He would fare much better in 2012, too.

Durant recorded 20 points in the first round to advance to the final round. He and Kevin Love would both score 16 in the final, which meant a tiebreaker round was needed. Love would then get to 17 points in the tiebreaker, while Durant only managed 14, to finish as the runner-up.

Durant hasn’t participated since then, which is a pity. He is an incredible shooter, and hopefully, we’ll see him in the contest one more time before he walks away from the game. Durant has actually shot over 40.0% from three in each of his last three seasons and is on course to do it again in 2025-26 (40.3%). He is the kind of sniper we want to see in the contest.