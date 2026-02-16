Kawhi Leonard Looks Confident After Incredible All-Star Performance: “I Feel Like I’m One Of The Best”

Kawhi Leonard reminds the league he is still among the elite.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard has never been one to chase headlines, rankings, or social media approval. He usually lets his game do the talking. This past All-Star Weekend, it spoke loudly.

After delivering one of the most electric performances of the night, Leonard did not shy away from how he views himself in the league’s hierarchy.

“It’s for you guys. For me, I think it’s a rotation of every day, every week, because you get guys coming out scoring 50, having great defensive games. And then the next night, if somebody’s not playing well, somebody else is going to shine. So for me, I think the ranking is just based on keeping the hype around the game.”

“But yeah, I feel like I’m one of the best when I am playing basketball.”

That confidence was backed by production.

In the opening matchup between Team Stars and Team Stripes, a tight 42-40 win for the Stars, Leonard quietly contributed five points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. It was controlled, efficient, and typical Kawhi. Then came the explosion.

Against Team World in the semifinal, Leonard turned the clock back to 2019. In just 12 minutes, he poured in 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting and 6-of-7 from three-point range. The efficiency was absurd, just as the shot-making was surgical. He drilled contested pull-ups, hit threes off minimal space, and finished through contact.

The signature moment came at the end. With the game tied at 45, Leonard isolated against Karl-Anthony Towns and buried a tough step-back three to seal a 48-45 win.

It was not empty scoring either. The defensive intensity throughout the tournament was noticeably higher than in past All-Star editions, and Leonard thrived in that environment. This version of the event felt competitive, and Kawhi looked completely at home.

He had just one point in the final game, but by then the statement had already been made. That second game was vintage Leonard.

The performance mirrors what he has done all season. Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.3% from three. It is his most productive scoring season in years, and more importantly, he has been available. He has played 41 of the Clippers’ 54 games, a significant step forward given the injuries that have defined recent seasons.

The Clippers started the year near the bottom of the Western Conference standings but have rallied to 10th with a record of 26-28 and sit within striking distance of the play-in picture. With James Harden traded to Cleveland and Darius Garland still without a clear timetable to return, Leonard will shoulder even more responsibility once the season resumes.

If the All-Star showcase was any indication, he is ready.

And when he is healthy, there are very few players who can reach his level.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Kevin Durant Asks Fan To Delete Clip Of His Embarrassing 2011 3-Point Contest Performance
Next Article Toni Kukoc: Michael Jordan Would Shoot 20-25 Free Throws And Average 45 Points Per Game In Today’s NBA
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like