Kawhi Leonard Looks Confident After Incredible All-Star Performance: “I Feel Like I’m One Of The Best”

Kawhi Leonard has never been one to chase headlines, rankings, or social media approval. He usually lets his game do the talking. This past All-Star Weekend, it spoke loudly.

After delivering one of the most electric performances of the night, Leonard did not shy away from how he views himself in the league’s hierarchy.

“It’s for you guys. For me, I think it’s a rotation of every day, every week, because you get guys coming out scoring 50, having great defensive games. And then the next night, if somebody’s not playing well, somebody else is going to shine. So for me, I think the ranking is just based on keeping the hype around the game.”

“But yeah, I feel like I’m one of the best when I am playing basketball.”

That confidence was backed by production.

In the opening matchup between Team Stars and Team Stripes, a tight 42-40 win for the Stars, Leonard quietly contributed five points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. It was controlled, efficient, and typical Kawhi. Then came the explosion.

Against Team World in the semifinal, Leonard turned the clock back to 2019. In just 12 minutes, he poured in 31 points on 11-of-13 shooting and 6-of-7 from three-point range. The efficiency was absurd, just as the shot-making was surgical. He drilled contested pull-ups, hit threes off minimal space, and finished through contact.

The signature moment came at the end. With the game tied at 45, Leonard isolated against Karl-Anthony Towns and buried a tough step-back three to seal a 48-45 win.

It was not empty scoring either. The defensive intensity throughout the tournament was noticeably higher than in past All-Star editions, and Leonard thrived in that environment. This version of the event felt competitive, and Kawhi looked completely at home.

He had just one point in the final game, but by then the statement had already been made. That second game was vintage Leonard.

The performance mirrors what he has done all season. Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.3% from three. It is his most productive scoring season in years, and more importantly, he has been available. He has played 41 of the Clippers’ 54 games, a significant step forward given the injuries that have defined recent seasons.

The Clippers started the year near the bottom of the Western Conference standings but have rallied to 10th with a record of 26-28 and sit within striking distance of the play-in picture. With James Harden traded to Cleveland and Darius Garland still without a clear timetable to return, Leonard will shoulder even more responsibility once the season resumes.

If the All-Star showcase was any indication, he is ready.

And when he is healthy, there are very few players who can reach his level.