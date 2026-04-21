Lakers vs. Rockets Game 2 Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Game 2 is already a pressure game for the Rockets. The Lakers took the opener 107-98 without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, so now the series question is simple: can the Rockets clean up the offense, or are the Lakers about to take a 2-0 lead with the game still on their terms? Tuesday’s game starts at 10:30 PM ET at Crypto.com Arena.

Game 1 gave both teams a clear message. The Lakers got 27 points from Luke Kennard, 19 points and 13 assists from LeBron James, 19 points and 11 rebounds from Deandre Ayton, 15 points and eight rebounds from Marcus Smart, and 14 points from Rui Hachimura.

The Rockets, even without Kevin Durant, still took 27 more shots than the Lakers, made more threes, and committed seven fewer turnovers. They still lost because they shot only 37.6% from the field.

That is why Game 2 is not hard to read. The Lakers won with control, passing, and enough shot-making from the role players. The Rockets lost because too many of their main scorers had rough games.

Alperen Sengun shot 6-for-19. Jabari Smith Jr. went 5-for-14. Reed Sheppard finished 6-for-20 and 5-for-14 from three. If those numbers do not improve, the Rockets are in serious trouble.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (left hamstring strain)

Austin Reaves: Out (left oblique muscle strain)

Rockets

Kevin Durant: Questionable (right knee contusion)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The first edge is obvious. The Lakers already showed they can win this matchup without their two missing creators. That matters because Game 1 was supposed to be the Rockets’ chance to grab control of the series against a short-handed team. Instead, the Lakers dictated the pace, got the game where they wanted it, and looked more organized from start to finish.

The second numbers edge from Game 1 was efficiency. The Rockets had more possessions, more field-goal attempts, more made threes, and fewer turnovers. The Lakers still won by nine because their offense was cleaner. That is a dangerous sign for the Rockets. When one team loses the possession battle and still wins comfortably, it usually means the matchup is tilted toward shot quality and execution, not just hustle numbers.

The Lakers need to keep running the game through LeBron James as the organizer. His Game 1 line was 19 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and one block, but the bigger point was how he controlled the floor. He got Ayton easy catches, found Kennard in rhythm, and kept the Rockets from turning the game into chaos. If the Lakers get that same version of James again, they can keep the offense stable enough to win even if Kennard does not repeat a 27-point night.

The other Lakers edge is that the Rockets now have to react to more than one thing. Game 1 was not just the Kennard game. Ayton gave the Lakers 19 and 11. Smart gave them 15 and eight. Hachimura scored 14. If the Rockets sell out on Kennard in Game 2, the Lakers still have counters. The job for the Lakers is simple now: keep the ball moving, get Ayton touches at the rim, and make the Rockets guard multiple actions instead of one straight isolation after another.

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The first Rockets argument is that Game 1 was still a very winnable game despite the ugly shooting. They got far more shots up, won the turnover battle, and still generated enough volume to hang around. That usually does not happen by accident. It says the Rockets can still push the game into the kind of possession count they want. The problem was what happened once the shot went up.

The second point is Durant. If he plays, the whole offense changes. He gives the Rockets the efficient scorer they were badly missing in Game 1, and that takes pressure off Sengun, Smith, and Sheppard. Reuters reported he is a game-time decision, with mobility the main concern. Even if he is not at full strength, his presence changes the spacing and the shot diet for the rest of the lineup.

From a matchup standpoint, the Rockets have to fix their shot quality in the half-court. Too much of Game 1 turned into hard attempts from the wrong players. The Lakers were comfortable letting some of those possessions drift. Game 2 has to be more direct. Get Sengun deeper catches. Use Amen Thompson as a cutter and screener more often. Make the Lakers’ weaker defenders work in real actions instead of letting them sit in help position. If the Rockets do not get into the paint earlier, they will keep living on tough jumpers.

The other adjustment is defensive. The Rockets cannot let Kennard see the same kind of space again. He went 9-for-13 and 5-for-5 from three in the opener, and too many of those looks came with the defense a step late. That has to be tighter in Game 2. Force him to put the ball on the floor. Make someone else beat the closeout. If the Rockets let the Lakers’ supporting shooters get comfortable again, the series will get away from them quickly.

X-Factors

Marcus Smart is a major one for the Lakers because this is exactly the kind of game where his value can be bigger than the box score. He already gave them 15 points and eight rebounds in Game 1, and his defense helped keep the Rockets from getting comfortable at the point of attack. If Smart gives the Lakers another sharp two-way game, they get much harder to speed up.

Deandre Ayton is another important one. The Rockets already have enough problems dealing with James as a passer. If Ayton keeps finishing at the rim and winning enough on the glass, the Lakers can keep the offense simple and still get good returns. Game 1 showed how important that release valve is for them.

Amen Thompson is a big one for the Rockets because the game needs more force from him. The Rockets cannot let everything fall onto Sengun post-ups and Sheppard jumpers. Thompson has to get into the lane, put pressure on the rim, and make the Lakers defend him as a slasher first. That is one of the easiest ways to change the shape of the game.

Reed Sheppard is the other swing piece because his Game 1 line was a problem. Six-for-20 is too much volume for that efficiency, especially in a game where the Rockets already had enough shot attempts. If he shoots better, the game changes. If he keeps taking hard looks without converting them, the Lakers will live with it.

Prediction

Game 2 should be tighter because the Rockets are unlikely to shoot that poorly again, and Durant may return. But the Lakers already proved they can get the game where they want it. James controlled the floor, the starters gave them enough offense, and the Rockets never really looked comfortable in the half court. Unless the Rockets get a major jump either from Durant’s return or from their shot quality, the safer read is still with the team that already solved the opener.

Prediction: Lakers 109, Rockets 105