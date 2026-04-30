LeBron James Yells At Alperen Sengun For Complaining To Officials About A “Soft A–” Foul [Video]

LeBron James was unhappy with Alperen Sengun and let him know during Game 5 of the Lakers-Rockets series.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Los Angeles, CA - April 21:Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) glares at Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in game 2 of the NBA playoff round 1 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - April 21:Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) glares at Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in game 2 of the NBA playoff round 1 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LeBron James tried to will the Lakers to close out the first-round series against the Rockets tonight, but seemingly fell short as Houston’s desperation fueled their comeback from an early 11-point hole in the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, when the Lakers were down by 12 points, LeBron James drew a foul that sent him to the line after the Rockets were in the bonus. Alperen Sengun seemed to complain to the officials and called it a ‘soft a–‘ foul that did not sit well with the Lakers veteran.

“Nah, not you. Anybody else on your roster but you?” James apparently said to Sengun as he went to the free-throw line. “You don’t say that, you don’t say that. You’re the only person out here who can’t say that. Soft a– tall guy,” James seemingly added.

 

Alperen Sengun clearly poked the bear as the Lakers immediately went on an 11-1 run to cut the lead to three points before back-to-back clutch buckets from Reed Sheppard settled the nerves of the Rockets’ team.

The game eventually ended 99-93 as LeBron James’ late-game efforts fell short, and the Rockets forced a Game 6 as they surged ahead while trying to climb a steep hill of coming back from down 0-3 in the series.

The Lakers’ veteran led all scorers and finished the game with 25 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals while going 9-20 from the field (45.0 FG%) and missing all six of his shots from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun ended the game with 14 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 5-9 from the field (55.6 FG%).

The Rockets are now headed home with a chance to tie the series and potentially do what only four teams have successfully done before, which is force a Game 7 after being down 0-3.

It is still one game at a time for the Rockets from here, and it is too early to jump the gun on talking about their chances to win this series when no team has ever done that before in the NBA in 160 such situations.

One key takeaway for the Rockets is not to poke the bear and celebrate too early when they are seeking to complete a nearly impossible comeback. Even if they had a double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter, it is not the wisest decision to count your chickens before your eggs hatch, which in this case are not too many anyway.

The Lakers will now be on the road for Game 6 on Friday, May 1, at Houston’s Toyota Center.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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