Rockets vs. Heat Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Rockets host the Heat at Toyota Center on Saturday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Rockets come in at 42-27, fourth in the West, and 24-10 at home. The Heat are 38-32, eighth in the East, and 15-19 on the road.

The Rockets are coming off a 117-95 win over the Hawks that snapped their 11-game winning streak. The Heat are coming off a 134-126 loss to the Lakers, their third straight defeat.

The Heat won the first meeting of the season, 115-105. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds in that one, and Pelle Larsson scored 20.

For the Rockets, Kevin Durant has produced 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, while Alperen Sengun has added 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

For the Heat, Norman Powell has given them 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, while Bam Adebayo is at 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

This matchup has a clear tension to it. The Rockets have the better record, the better home split, and the more reliable rebounding edge. The Heat have already beaten them once, defend at a higher level overall, and can absolutely make this game uncomfortable if they keep the ball moving and force the Rockets into half-court reads late.

Injury Report

Rockets

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Tristan Newton: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Alperen Sengun: Questionable (back tightness)

Jae’Sean Tate: Probable (right knee sprain)

Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out (left hip tightness)

Terry Rozier: Out (not with team)

Andrew Wiggins: Out (left big toe sesamoiditis)

Norman Powell: Questionable (left calf tightness)

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The first Rockets edge is the simplest one. They are at home, where they are 24-10, and they have been the better team over the full season. The Heat are just 15-19 on the road, and that matters in a game where the margins should be tight. The Rockets also carry a better point differential, at plus-4.1 compared to the Heat’s plus-3.2, which lines up with the standings. This is not some fake fourth seed living off a soft schedule. The Rockets have built a strong home base and usually look much more stable there.

The second edge is on the glass. The Rockets are pulling down 48.1 rebounds per game, which ranks first in the league, and they also bring real size, even with Steven Adams out. Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson give them length, second-chance creation, and enough physicality to make the Heat work on every miss. The Heat are a very good rebounding team too at 46.9 per game, which ranks second, so this is not a mismatch. But the Rockets still have the best rebounding profile in the league, and that matters a lot against a Heat team that does not want to give away extra possessions on the road.

There is also a shot-quality argument for the Rockets. They have a 117.4 offensive rating, 11th in the league, with a 36.3% mark from three that ranks seventh. Their defensive rating sits at 113.1, eighth in the league. That is a strong balance, and it explains why they can win in different ways. They do not have to play one style. They can beat you with Durant’s half-court scoring, with Sengun as a hub, or by flattening you on the glass and getting out in transition after a stop. That flexibility is real, especially at home.

The injury context also leans their way, even with Sengun questionable. The Heat are missing Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier is not with the team, and Powell is questionable. If Powell is limited or sits, the Heat lose their leading scorer and their cleanest perimeter release valve. That puts a lot more pressure on Adebayo to carry scoring and creation, which is not the most natural version of this roster over 48 minutes. The Rockets are not fully healthy either, but they still have their top-end scoring identity more intact.

Why The Heat Have The Advantage

The Heat’s best argument starts on the defensive end. They own a 112.8 defensive rating, which ranks sixth in the league, and they combine that with 28.6 assists per game, also sixth, and 9.0 steals per game, another top-tier mark. This is not a team that survives only by grinding games down. The Heat can defend, they can create takeaways, and they can still move the ball well enough to punish sloppy rotations. Against a Rockets team that averages 14.7 turnovers per game, that matters a lot.

The Heat also already showed the basic blueprint in the first meeting. They won 115-105 by controlling the flow better late, getting 24 and 11 from Adebayo, and getting a big scoring push from Larsson. The Rockets shot just 25.0% from three in that loss and never really found a clean rhythm from the perimeter. That is important here because the Heat do not need to dominate to win this matchup. They need to keep Durant from walking into easy pull-ups, crowd Sengun’s passing windows, and make the Rockets prove they can beat them from outside under pressure.

Another real advantage is the Heat’s offensive floor. They are scoring 120.3 points per game, grabbing 46.9 rebounds per game, and their offensive rating sits at 115.8. Even if the ranking there is more middle-of-the-pack than elite, the raw production is still serious. They can hurt teams in multiple spots because Powell scores on the wing, Adebayo pressures the interior, and Davion Mitchell has become a real table-setter for them. If the Rockets try to load too much toward the stars, the Heat have enough structure to turn that into open movement shots and quick paint touches.

The last point is simple. The Heat are better equipped for a messy close game than people think. Adebayo has been on a tear lately, averaging 26.5 points and 9.2 rebounds since the All-Star break, and the team still ranks near the top of the league in assists and steals. That combination matters because it gives them counters when the game gets ugly. The Rockets are deeper on the glass and probably more explosive at home, but the Heat’s ball movement and defensive discipline can still drag this into a possession-by-possession finish. If it gets there, the Heat absolutely have a road-win path.

X-Factors

Jabari Smith Jr. feels like the biggest Rockets swing piece. He is putting up 15.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 36.4% from three. The Heat are going to collapse toward Durant and crowd Sengun’s short-roll space whenever they can. Smith is the forward who can punish that without hijacking possessions. If he hits open jumpers and holds his own on the glass, the Rockets’ offense gets much easier to trust.

Reed Sheppard is the other one. He has given the Rockets 13.4 points and 3.2 assists per game, and he just had 14 points with four threes in the win over the Hawks. On a night where Sengun may not be 100%, Sheppard’s spacing and secondary ball-handling matter more than usual. If he knocks down shots early, the Heat lose some freedom to send help.

For the Heat, Davion Mitchell is a real swing piece because of how much he organizes. He has given them 9.1 points and 6.6 assists per game, and this is the exact kind of matchup where his control matters. The Rockets will try to speed the game up with pressure and second chances. Mitchell’s job is to keep the Heat connected, make the next pass, and stop empty possessions before they start.

Kel’el Ware is the frontcourt x-factor. He is at 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the field. Against the best rebounding team in the league, the Heat need his size badly. If Ware can survive the physical part of the game, finish the easy ones, and keep the Rockets from owning the offensive glass, the Heat become much more dangerous. If he gets moved around, the whole matchup tilts back toward the home side.

Prediction

I’m taking the Rockets, but I do not think this is a comfortable spot. The Heat are already 1-0 in the season series, they have a top-six defensive rating, and they move the ball well enough to expose any lazy help. Still, the Rockets have too much going for them at home. They are 24-10 in this building, first in the league in rebounds per game, seventh in three-point percentage, and eighth in defensive rating. That is a strong profile, and it usually travels well inside one game, especially against a Heat team that is 15-19 on the road and may not have Powell at full strength. I think the Heat make this ugly. I think the Rockets still finish it.

Prediction: Rockets 116, Heat 111