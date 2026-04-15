Amazon Prime Faces Scrutiny From LeBron James And NBA Fans For Play-In Tournament Errors

LeBron James and NBA fans react to Amazon Prime's streaming error in a crucial play-in tournament game between the Hornets and the Heat.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals for a video review in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

LeBron James, just like almost every other basketball fan in the country, had his eyes glued to the TV as the Hornets defeated the Heat 127-126 in a nail-biting matchup to proceed to the qualifier game against the loser of tomorrow’s fixture between the 76ers and the Magic.

In a game that went to overtime, Amazon Prime came under scrutiny in its first year of exclusively broadcasting the play-in tournament on the streaming service.

James, just like several other NBA fans, was baffled to see the broadcast interrupted for nearly a minute in a crucial matchup that eventually eliminated his former team, the Heat. He took to social media and expressed his opinion on the error by Amazon Prime.

“Tell me the game didn’t just cut off?!!? Am I trippin?? WTH 🤦🏾‍♂️” wrote James on X.

James nearly missed the heartbreaking moment when his former team was eliminated from the NBA play-in tournament. They also incorrectly showed that the Heat had a timeout in the final play when they in fact did not.

Among other issues, the audio and the video were also out of sync once the stream resumed. Several NBA fans also took to social media and scrutinized Amazon Prime for their errors that ruined the experience for a lot of the spectators.

“Not only did Amazon have “Technical Difficulties” at the end of a tightly contested play-in game that was in OT, but they also screwed up the graphics and showed Miami with a timeout remaining when they didn’t actually have any. Amateur hour all around.”

“I was wondering why Miami did not call the timeout.”

“We all just sat there staring at the screen like Did that really just happen???”

“Also, the broadcast audio is ahead of the gameplay on every single broadcast they do.”

“I literally thought they had a timeout because of the score bug 😬 Prime has been on some BS this year.” 

As per the new NBA media deal, the postseason broadcasting rights are shared between the Disney networks (ABC, ESPN), NBCUniversal (NBC, Peacock), and Amazon Prime Video. But the play-in tournament was exclusively on Amazon Prime.

There was a rampant debate that local TV networks should have retained the right to broadcast some of the playoff games. These errors by Amazon Prime have only strengthened their case for it.

But since this is the first year of an 11-year deal that they signed with the league, hopefully, they will learn from experience and not let such an incident repeat itself. The NBA will revisit its media rights deal in 2035, so until then, the fans will have to be patient with it. Prime will certainly improve its coverage or risk losing a lot of spectators, including the Lakers’ star.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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