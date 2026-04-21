Byron Scott: LeBron James Deserves Statue If Lakers Beat Celtics In 2026 NBA Finals

Byron Scott did not hesitate when asked about LeBron James and legacy stakes. On his podcast, Scott made it clear that if LeBron leads the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship over the Boston Celtics, a statue outside Staples Center becomes more than a discussion; it becomes a requirement.

“Hell yeah. Hell yeah. This is the defining time when you get to the playoffs. This is where legacy is made or lost. But I think this is a chance, a great chance for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron to do something special. If they can beat this Houston Rockets team, you’ll sit back and say, now we’re going to have probably Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves back for the next round. Sky’s the limit.”

“Before those guys got hurt, I was like, this Lakers team is playing basketball, playing defense, and getting after people. But now we’re going to see if LeBron can revert back to being that one-man show, which he had to do in Cleveland. It’s going to be interesting at his age and the way he’s been playing, which has been unbelievable.”

“Forty-something years old and still averaging over 25 and over seven. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Lakers entered the playoffs undermanned. Injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves shifted the burden entirely onto LeBron. What looked like a competitive series against the Houston Rockets suddenly turned into a survival test. Most projections leaned heavily toward Houston, given their depth, defense, and overall health.

Game 1 offered a glimpse of what LeBron still brings at 41. He finished with 19 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds while shooting 9-15 from the field and 1-2 from three-point range. The performance was not built on volume scoring. It was built on control. He dictated pace, created opportunities, and took over when needed. Houston entered that game without Kevin Durant at full strength, and the Lakers capitalized.

The real challenge lies ahead. Extending the series, stealing another win, and pushing toward Game 5 or Game 6 could open a window for reinforcements. There remains a slim possibility that Doncic returns later in the series. If that happens, the dynamic shifts immediately. A roster that looked thin suddenly regains offensive firepower and secondary playmaking.

Advancing past Houston would only raise the degree of difficulty. A likely second-round matchup against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder presents a different level of challenge. That group combines elite defense, depth, and star power. Few teams have managed to consistently pressure them. Even fewer have found ways to control tempo against them.

Should Los Angeles somehow navigate that path, the Western Conference Finals could bring another test against a rising powerhouse like the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama. Each round would demand a higher level of execution and endurance from LeBron.

Scott’s argument centers on the scale of that climb. Leading an injury-hit team through multiple elite opponents, then facing Boston on the biggest stage, would represent one of the most difficult championship runs in league history. A Finals win over the Celtics would carry additional weight. It would tie the Lakers and Celtics at 18 championships each, restoring balance to the NBA’s most historic rivalry.

A championship under these conditions would not simply add another ring. It would redefine expectations for longevity, leadership, and adaptability. Statues are reserved for moments that shape franchise identity. This scenario fits that standard.

The path remains difficult. The margin for error is minimal. Yet the version of LeBron on display continues to challenge assumptions. If he completes this run, the conversation around his place in Lakers history would shift permanently.