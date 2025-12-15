JJ Redick Throws Shade At Officials After “Ugly” Lakers Win; Sounds Off On Late-Game Errors

Following the Lakers' scrappy win over the Suns, head coach JJ Redick commented on his team's late-game errors while acknowledging the victory.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches from the bench during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches from the bench during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a scrappy 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. With the Lakers improving to 18-7 on the season, the team has a reason to celebrate. However, head coach JJ Redick wasn’t as satisfied with his team’s performance.

Following the result, Redick began his post-game press conference by addressing the state of officiating, given the physical nature of the game. Although the Purple and Gold shot significantly more free throws than the Phoenix Suns, Redick stated:

“Apparently, in the NBA, you’re allowed to grab a guy’s jersey while he’s taking a layup.”

In this context, Redick may have been addressing some missed calls in the closing seconds of the game. Regardless, he seemed satisfied with the outcome.

“Winning ugly is actually really fun because it means you got in the trenches and you fought, and we did that tonight,” he added, acknowledging the Purple and Gold displayed resilience in the final moments of the game to withstand Phoenix’s onslaught.

Although the Lakers faced a deficit in the first half, a third-quarter surge saw them secure a sizable lead heading into the fourth. Despite having a 20-point lead in the final frame, the Lakers found themselves in a vulnerable position as the Suns clawed their way back into the game.

With 28.5 seconds on the clock, the Lakers maintained a two-point lead. With a chance to put the game away, Lakers guard Marcus Smart opted to go coast-to-coast to score quick points. Unfortunately, he was met at the rim by Mark Williams, who blocked his shot, enabling Phoenix to regain its lead.

“Not a smart decision,” Redick shared while referring to Smart’s play.

After the block, Suns forward Dillon Brooks came down on the other end and knocked down a clutch three-pointer, giving Phoenix the lead. While an exhilarating moment, L.A. still had an opportunity to kill Phoenix’s momentum.

With a technical foul called on Brooks, who had been jawing with LeBron James throughout the game, the Purple and Gold could shoot a free throw and retain possession. However, as James came up short from the charity stripe, the Lakers found themselves in a tough spot. Redick commented on this after the game.

“I thought Luka was gonna shoot it,” he recalled. “I walked back. LeBron was at the free-throw line and shot it. I don’t know what the dialogue on the court was… Luka should have shot that.”

While LeBron James‘ attempt to assert himself was justified, he had shot 7-10 from the free-throw line at that point in the game. Considering that Luka Doncic was 13-14 from the line, he may have been the better bet.

Despite his poor performance from the free-throw line, James played a crucial role in seeing the Lakers through to the win. With 26 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, James looked solid. However, with eight turnovers for the game, doubts about his decision-making skills could be justified.

Although the Lakers’ late-game collapse raises concerns for the future, the team will be happy to have secured a win on the road, especially without Austin Reaves in the rotation. With a short break before their upcoming matchup against the Jazz, the Lakers will look to regroup and recalibrate.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Dec 14, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Has Vintage Performance In Surprising Loss Against Trail Blazers
Next Article Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) react during an altercation that resulted in a technical for Brooks during the second half of a game at at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images LeBron James Takes A Subtle Shot At Dillon Brooks: “No Boys Allowed”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like