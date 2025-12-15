JJ Redick Throws Shade At Officials After “Ugly” Lakers Win; Sounds Off On Late-Game Errors

The Los Angeles Lakers came away with a scrappy 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. With the Lakers improving to 18-7 on the season, the team has a reason to celebrate. However, head coach JJ Redick wasn’t as satisfied with his team’s performance.

Following the result, Redick began his post-game press conference by addressing the state of officiating, given the physical nature of the game. Although the Purple and Gold shot significantly more free throws than the Phoenix Suns, Redick stated:

“Apparently, in the NBA, you’re allowed to grab a guy’s jersey while he’s taking a layup.”

In this context, Redick may have been addressing some missed calls in the closing seconds of the game. Regardless, he seemed satisfied with the outcome.

“Winning ugly is actually really fun because it means you got in the trenches and you fought, and we did that tonight,” he added, acknowledging the Purple and Gold displayed resilience in the final moments of the game to withstand Phoenix’s onslaught.

Although the Lakers faced a deficit in the first half, a third-quarter surge saw them secure a sizable lead heading into the fourth. Despite having a 20-point lead in the final frame, the Lakers found themselves in a vulnerable position as the Suns clawed their way back into the game.

With 28.5 seconds on the clock, the Lakers maintained a two-point lead. With a chance to put the game away, Lakers guard Marcus Smart opted to go coast-to-coast to score quick points. Unfortunately, he was met at the rim by Mark Williams, who blocked his shot, enabling Phoenix to regain its lead.

“Not a smart decision,” Redick shared while referring to Smart’s play.

After the block, Suns forward Dillon Brooks came down on the other end and knocked down a clutch three-pointer, giving Phoenix the lead. While an exhilarating moment, L.A. still had an opportunity to kill Phoenix’s momentum.

With a technical foul called on Brooks, who had been jawing with LeBron James throughout the game, the Purple and Gold could shoot a free throw and retain possession. However, as James came up short from the charity stripe, the Lakers found themselves in a tough spot. Redick commented on this after the game.

“I thought Luka was gonna shoot it,” he recalled. “I walked back. LeBron was at the free-throw line and shot it. I don’t know what the dialogue on the court was… Luka should have shot that.”

While LeBron James‘ attempt to assert himself was justified, he had shot 7-10 from the free-throw line at that point in the game. Considering that Luka Doncic was 13-14 from the line, he may have been the better bet.

Despite his poor performance from the free-throw line, James played a crucial role in seeing the Lakers through to the win. With 26 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks, James looked solid. However, with eight turnovers for the game, doubts about his decision-making skills could be justified.

Although the Lakers’ late-game collapse raises concerns for the future, the team will be happy to have secured a win on the road, especially without Austin Reaves in the rotation. With a short break before their upcoming matchup against the Jazz, the Lakers will look to regroup and recalibrate.