Lakers Update: NBA Cup Quarterfinal To Feature Court Change, Key Status Shift

The Lakers will use their standard court for tonight’s NBA Cup game, while Maxi Kleber has been ruled out vs. the Spurs.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Lakers host the Spurs tonight in the NBA Cup quarterfinal, entering a high-stakes matchup with a chance to advance to Las Vegas. Los Angeles has been working to regain rhythm and consistency in recent games, and this tournament setting allows them to build momentum on a bigger stage.

For starters, the game will be played on the Lakers’ standard home court rather than the bright yellow NBA Cup floor. It has been the trend in this tournament for Los Angeles after players complained that it was “slippery.” While some fans expected the special court to return for the quarterfinal, the league chose to keep the traditional surface in place out of caution.

“I really appreciate the Lakers and the league,” Doncic said on the court swap, via ESPN. “They did us a favor. I was talking about it, so I really appreciate both of them just changing the court and giving us a chance to stay healthy.”

In terms of availability, the Lakers carry one of their cleanest injury reports of the year. Maxi Kleber (lumbar muscle strain) is the lone absence, officially ruled out for the quarterfinal. The veteran big man has played just 10 games this season, averaging 1.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 40.0 percent shooting (37.5 percent from three).

Since joining the Lakers as part of the Luka Doncic trade, Kleber has dealt with various injuries, severely limiting his time on the floor. He has not played since December 5 against the Celtics, when he put up zero points, one rebound, zero assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 0-1 shooting. He does not play a big role for the Lakers, but they are better off if he is available to add depth and flexibility to the frontcourt.

Outside of him, Los Angeles has no new injuries to report, which is a welcome development for a season that has been hammered by setbacks. With LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Marcus Smart all in the clear, there are no excuses for the Lakers in this matchup, and how they perform in the current stretch will tell us a lot about their potential for the rest of the season.

Coming off a 112-108 win against the 76ers on Sunday, the Lakers have some momentum already, but the hard work has only just begun. As winners of the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023, they know what it takes to win this tournament, and they will not hold anything back tonight against a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama.

On all fronts, everything is coming together for the Lakers. With good health, a stable rotation, and solid chemistry throughout the roster, they have everything they need to make a run that goes well beyond the NBA Cup.

As things begin to fall into place, the Lakers have positioned themselves to make the most of this moment. The foundation is built for a deep push, and tonight’s game will show whether they can translate that stability into results. If they stay locked in, this matchup could be the start of something much bigger for Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
