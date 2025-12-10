Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Secret 2020 Wish List Included Luka Doncic

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future has once again become a major storyline, and a new report from Jake Fischer has resurfaced an interesting detail from his 2020 offseason. At the time, Giannis was weighing his next move before ultimately signing his extension with the Bucks, leaving several teams wondering whether they had a real shot at landing the two-time MVP.

According to Fischer, one of the most intriguing possibilities involved a potential pairing with Luka Doncic. Back then, Doncic was still the rising star on the Dallas Mavericks, and the idea of the two teaming up was reportedly on Giannis’ radar as he evaluated possible destinations. The move never materialized, but it offers a fascinating look into how close the league may have been to witnessing one of its most explosive duos.

As two of the best European stars in the game, they could have formed a powerful international tandem in Dallas, and most teams would have been powerless to stop them. Plus, as friends off the court, Luka and Giannis would have developed seamless chemistry.

Ultimately, Milwaukee locked Antetokounmpo into a long-term deal, shutting the door on any immediate chance of a partnership with Doncic. But with tensions rising again and Giannis’ future now uncertain, the possibility of a move has resurfaced in league circles, reigniting speculation about what kind of star pairing he might still be open to.

As the Bucks now face increasing pressure to stabilize their roster, the Lakers find themselves in a unique position. With Luka’s presence and the franchise always operating with a championship mindset, any movement involving Giannis could have massive implications for their long-term plans and the balance of power in the West.

Even as is, the Lakers are having a great season (17-6), and Doncic is leading the way with averages of 35.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 47.2 percent shooting (33.5 percent from three). They do not need any drastic moves to compete for a championship, but adding Giannis would move them to a whole new level of contention.

With a package built around Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht, they could realistically strike a deal for the two-time MVP that would finally unite him and Luka. There’s even a way they could potentially keep Reaves. Either way, with LeBron James as the third or fourth option, the Lakers could create one of the best lineups in NBA history if they play their cards right. Clearly, it is not something Luka would be opposed to.

For now, Giannis has yet to force his hand, and the Bucks will hesitate to trade him until he makes that final move. With weeks to go until the trade deadline, it could be a while before Giannis’ situation is resolved, but do not be surprised if the Lakers emerge as a potential destination.

As the deadline approaches, the league will be watching closely to see whether this becomes the moment Milwaukee finally reaches a crossroads. The landscape can shift quickly, and the teams willing to act boldly will shape whatever comes next. For the Lakers, the door is not open yet, but the possibility alone is enough to keep every option on the table.