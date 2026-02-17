Leaked Video Reveals Unseen Details Of A Mavericks Player Trash-Talking Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes

The Lakers faced the Mavericks in their last game before the All-Star break at the Crypto.com Arena. LA’s Jaxson Hayes reportedly got into a back-and-forth with Dallas forward P.J Washington, where the duo exchanged trash-talk on the court despite a one-sided game down the stretch.

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks were 16 points behind (94-110) and trying to fuel a late surge to come back within fighting distance of the Lakers. And this is where P.J Washington became the focal point of the Mavericks’ offense, and the veteran forward drew two fouls on Hayes within a matter of minutes.

What PJ Washington Really Said To Jaxson Hayes👀: PJ: “You’re gonna foul again! That’s all you do, n****” Hayes: “Soft a** PJ: “That’s all you’re good for” Hayes: “What’s y’all record?” PJ: “It don’t work like that… you get more fouls than points” pic.twitter.com/efB0c7jTsv — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) February 17, 2026

According to ‘LegendZ,’ a social media lip reader’s page on X, this incident began a series of back-and-forth between Hayes and Washington that was not caught by the broadcasting cameras. He compiled his footage of the incident and posted it with the details of the exchange.

“That’s a foul every time. That’s all you do,” said Washington to Hayes after drawing the foul, appearing to try to rile him up.

“Yeah, you’re going to foul again. That’s all you do n****,” Washington added after the second foul on Hayes. “That’s all you’re good for,” Washington repeatedly said, according to the video.

“Soft a**,” Hayes reportedly said before he reminded Washington, “What’s y’all’s record?” seemingly flexing on the Mavericks, who were 19-34 before the loss to the Lakers.

“They’re fouling you out… it doesn’t work like that,” Washington responded a few seconds before missing the free throw.

“I’ve got 17 points right now,” Hayes reportedly said to the Mavericks forwards who responded after missing the free throw, “You’ve got more fouls than points… You’re gonna foul out, so that’s cool.”

Hayes got the last laugh as the Lakers ended up winning the game 124-104. But Hayes was mistaken as he finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals ane one block while shooting 8-10 from the floor (80.0 FG%).

Meanwhile, P.J. Washington ended the game with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists while going 5-10 from the field (50.0 FG%). The Mavericks fell to 19-35 after the loss, making it their ninth consecutive loss. They will face the Timberwolves on Friday, February 20, to try to end that streak.

The Lakers improved to 33-21 following that win and are fifth currently in the West. They will face the Clippers at home on Friday as well.