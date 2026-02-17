Derrick White Demands $10 Million If Nikola Vucevic Wants His Jersey Number

As the Boston Celtics gear up for a title push this season, newly acquired center Nikola Vucevic adds to the team’s overall roster strength. While Vucevic’s addition has been a positive sign, a small overlap with Derrick White may raise some flags.

While speaking on the “White Noise Podcast,” Derrick White noted that both he and Vucevic were among the few players in the NBA to wear the No. 9 jersey. Although White added that Vucevic didn’t outright ask him to change his number after joining, he joked about how much he would be willing to accept to make the change.

Welsh: “This is your [Derrick White] favorite line. We talked about it off camera, about like, what type of money you would need to give up your number, and you said $10 million.”

White: “Yeah, if he said five [million], it’s not [happening]. But if he said 10 [million], alright, that’d be fine.”

While donning the No. 9 jersey, Derrick White has delivered many wins to Boston, even playing a key role in securing the title. Having worn the number since the start of his Celtics tenure, White mentioned why the number was special to him.

“Nine is my favorite number,” he stated. “When I see my people wear nine in like the Garden and it’s like a Nike jersey, then I’m like, ‘Ah, I know that’s mine.’ So there’s something special about that.”

“There’s something kind of special about looking up and seeing all that. My fans know me as No. 9. If there was a special reason he wanted to be No. 9, maybe I would consider it. But I kind of want to stay nine.”

Derrick White has established himself as one of the most valuable players in the Boston Celtics’ rotation since joining the team midway through the 2021-22 season. While playing a vital role in helping Boston lift the trophy in 2024, White has also been essential in keeping Boston competitive this season.

With averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, along with 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, Derrick White is the quintessential role player. His versatility has been a major reason for Boston’s success, effectively playing the role of a defensive anchor while simultaneously facilitating the team’s offense.

While Nikola Vucevic is undoubtedly a key addition to the rotation, averaging 13.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in his brief time with the Celtics, it is abundantly clear that he hasn’t established himself enough to make any demands.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Boston will continue making a title push. Hence, maintaining good chemistry and momentum will be vital. On that note, not demanding a number swap may have been the best-case scenario for Vucevic as well as the Celtics.

Currently placed second in the East with a 35-19 record, the Boston Celtics have looked incredible. Considering that they are also on the verge of seeing Jayson Tatum return to the lineup, Boston could potentially become even more formidable.