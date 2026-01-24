Rich Paul Defends Klutch Sports Relationship With Lakers After Recent Controversy

Rich Paul defends Klutch’ Sports'Lakers influence, points to 2020 title.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
NBA agent Rich Paul talks on the phone prior to the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-Imagn Images

Rich Paul is not backing down from the noise surrounding Klutch Sports and its long-standing relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, he is leaning into it.

Speaking alongside Max Kellerman on the Game Over podcast, Paul addressed recent controversy, online criticism, and whispers about Klutch’s influence inside the Lakers organization. His message was simple: the partnership has worked, the results speak for themselves, and the respect is mutual.

Rich Paul: “At the end of the day, we have been treated great. We will continue to be treated great. I am so happy that Jeanie was able to do what she did, and the value of the team went up, and they did the business that they did. And here’s the thing, I’ll close it on this.”

“As governor, she won the championship, right? With two guys leading the show. One name was LeBron James. The other name was Anthony Davis. That team also had four other Klutch clients on that team. So it was six out of the 14, whatever the case may be. And we enjoyed ourselves in the bubble. We enjoyed that season, and they won. That is a beautiful thing.”

Max Kellerman: “If I were you, I would simply say, hey, you don’t have to thank us, but a thank you would be appreciated. You’re right. You’re not making this up. And I saw it before you, and I were really dealing with each other a lot, before we had any idea to do a pod together or a show together, before I was on First Take or anything like that.”

“When I was in LA, I saw it from that point of view. If anyone would have told us back then, hey, Klutch is going to help bring AD and LeBron to the Lakers, and it’s going to result in a championship, if I were you, I’d be sitting there going, hey, a simple thank you would be appreciated. You don’t have to.”

Rich Paul: “Max, I don’t need you to thank me because I’m shown thank you every time I walk in the building. It’s not about what you say. It’s about what you do.”

Paul pointed directly to the 2020 championship as the clearest rebuttal to any claims of dysfunction. Under Jeanie Buss’ leadership, the Lakers won a title with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. That roster also featured four additional Klutch clients, making it six Klutch-represented players on a championship team.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, and Talen Horton-Tucker were all part of that bubble run. In the years after it, other Klutch clients, including Montrezl Harrell, Ben McLemore, Tristan Thompson, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Taurean Prince, and Adou Thiero, have also worn Lakers uniforms. The overlap has fueled conspiracy theories, but Paul framed it as alignment, not manipulation.

These comments felt pointed amid recent reports suggesting tension between Buss and LeBron. Paul has repeatedly pushed back on those narratives, calling them distractions driven by outside speculation rather than lived reality. He emphasized that relationships evolve, frustrations happen, but the foundation between Klutch and the Lakers has remained strong.

With Buss still governing the franchise after selling majority control and LeBron nearing the end of his career, uncertainty naturally surrounds the Lakers’ future. Yet Paul’s stance is clear. Klutch did not force its way into the Lakers’ ecosystem. It earned its place through results.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a dunk in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Fan Wearing LeBron James Jersey Gets Serious Warning In Clippers’ Intuit Dome
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like