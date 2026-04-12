76ers vs. Bucks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 12, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The 76ers are 44-37 and eighth in the East with a 22-18 home record, while the Bucks are 32-49 and eleventh in the East with a 13-27 road record.

The 76ers picked up a 105-94 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Bucks are coming off a 125-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday as well. This will be the fourth and final matchup between these teams this season, with the 76ers having won all games between them this season. Their last clash came on January 27, 2026, and ended in a 139-122 win for the 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not get a chance to suit up alongside his brothers, already being ruled out for this game, alongside many other productive players this season, such as Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, and more. As a result, the franchise will be led by AJ Green in this game, who is averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists this season.

The 76ers will be playing their core players, not named Joel Embiid. The franchise is led by guard Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 28.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists this season as the NBA’s leader in minutes played this season. Paul George should be Maxey’s co-star in this game, averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season.

This shouldn’t be a competitive matchup, with the Bucks hoping to lose their 50th game of the season for the best draft odds they can get. In addition, the 76ers still have an outside chance to climb to No. 6 in the East if the Hawks and Magic lose their games, so they will be motivated to ensure they do their part.

Injury Report

76ers

Johni Broome: Out (knee)

Joel Embiid: Out (appendectomy)

Bucks

Gary Harris: Questionable (groin)

Pete Nance: Questionable (knee)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (knee)

Ryan Rollins.: Out (hip)

Kyle Kuzma: Out (Achilles)

Gary Trent Jr.: Out (hip)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (knee)

Bobby Portis: Out (wrist)

Myles Turner: Out (ankle)

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The 76ers will be the clear favorites heading into this game for a multitude of reasons.

First, the 76ers have been a measurably better team than the Bucks all season, holding a 114.2 offensive and 114.6 defensive rating. Milwaukee lags way behind in their overall ratings with a 112.1 offensive rating and a 118.3 defensive rating. So, if the 76ers are generally better than the Bucks, you have to assume that advantage increases when the 76ers have all their core players available to them, while the Bucks have ruled out eight players already.

Another key strength of the 76ers this season has been their ability to control the ball offensively. The franchise gives up 16.7 points per game off turnovers. This carries over from their excellent on-ball protection, as the 76ers average just 13.6 turnovers per game, the fifth-best mark in the NBA.

The Bucks are capable of pulling off surprising results, and they have limited incentive to lose the final game, so the 76ers have to be sharp. The team shoots 34.9% from three on 35.2 attempts while shooting an overall 46.2% from the field this season. If they can play efficient basketball, it’ll be almost impossible for such a shorthanded Bucks team to do anything notable against them.

The 76ers can’t control their seeding position anymore. They need both the Hawks and the Magic to lose their respective games to have a shot at the No. 6 seed. But all Philly can do is ensure they win their game, so they have the ultimate motivation to ensure they leave this game with a win at home over a tanking franchise.

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The Bucks might have already given up on getting a good result in this clash, but there are certain elements of their style of play this season that they could rely on to steal a win.

The Bucks rank 10th in the NBA for field goal percentage with 47.7%, which is a testament to the efficient offensive looks coach Rivers focuses on creating for his squad. They generally don’t have many efficient offensive players outside Antetokounmpo, so this production is a credit to how the Bucks have set themselves up offensively this season. They also play with a lot of flexibility, in terms of targeting opponents’ weaknesses to maximize their chances.

This translates well to how the Bucks have been as an outside shooting team as a whole on the season. They rank second in the NBA with 38.7 3P%, although their volume is low at 38.9 attempts per game. This might not be easy to replicate with the likes of Rollins, Portis, and Kuzma not playing against the 76ers, but the likes of AJ Green can still have a huge impact on this end.

Unless there is a shooting swing in Milwaukee’s favor, it’s hard to imagine them being competitive enough to win this game.

X-Factors

Jericho Sims has been a useful backup center option for the Bucks this season, averaging 4.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the year. The 27-year-old has become a veteran over the last few seasons in the NBA, and will be hoping to have a signature game that helps him secure another contract for next season and beyond.

Ousmane Dieng was a fascinating midseason addition for the Bucks, as the 22-year-old has shown great promise after joining the franchise. The former NBA Champion with the Thunder is finally getting the opportunity to show why he was a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season.

Quentin Grimes is a true x-factor for the 76ers, as he has seen his role switch multiple times this season. With a mostly healthy front and backcourt, Grimes could get an opportunity in this low-stakes game to prove he should be a featured part of the team’s postseason rotation. Grimes is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this season.

VJ Edgecombe has been a standout contributor on the 76ers this season despite being in his rookie season. Edgecombe has averaged 16.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season, making the 76ers feel good about a future with Maxey and VJ as their backcourt. Edgecombe can impact the offense on all three levels while being a very effective defender, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of success he can have against a weakened Bucks roster.

Prediction

The 76ers should pick up an easy win here. They have active reasons to secure a win against a tanking squad in this clash and will be relying on most of their core rotation players, as compared to the Bucks who have already ruled out most of their players. A win likely won’t mean a top-six berth for the 76ers with other results likely not going their way, but all they can do is their part. That part includes a win over the Bucks on the final regular season gameday of the season.

Prediction: 76ers 121, Bucks 109